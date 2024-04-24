UnoTime Drops His Debut Tape "LUXURIOUS DAMAGE"

With new rappers and artists adjacent to the genre every day, everyone is trying to do what they can to make themselves stand out. One name that has been able to do that recently is UnoTime. He hails from Valley Stream, New York and has been releasing music to streaming since 2021. Which is why him gaining some buzz online is all the more impressive. This also our first time discussing any of his material and what better time to do it than on his debut project. LUXURIOUS DAMAGE is the first-ever tape from UnoTime and it comes in the form of an EP.

It is a collection of seven songs with zero features, so Uno is definitely taking a big step in his short career. Additionally, he has only be a feature on four smaller artists projects, making this an even bigger deal. However, UnoTime certainly performs with confidence and a lot of energy on LUXURIOUS DAMAGE. Based on what we hear, he has similar vibes to a KILLY, for example.

Listen To LUXURIOUS DAMAGE By UnoTime

His beat selection is very trap inspired and he rocks a high-pitched, auto tuned delivery. He mixes rapping and singing pretty effectively, so if you enjoy that style, this might be the tape for you. Tracks that are standing out to us right now are "Crash Out!" "Luxurious Damage," and "Flex!" Be sure to check out the tape with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new EP LUXURIOUS DAMAGE by UnoTime? Which songs are you gravitating toward right now and why? What is your favorite song of his? Does this get you excited for what is to come from him after hearing his first project? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding UnoTime. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

LUXURIOUS DAMAGE Tracklist:

Luxurious Damage Paper Chasin' Flex! Crash Out! B.B. Simon Real Bora Bora

