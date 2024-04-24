Kid Cudi Cancels His Summer Tour After Breaking His Foot

Weekend 2 of Coachella wrapped up a few days ago marking the end of one of the biggest music festivals around and the beginning of festival season in the US. The event was headlined by Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, and Tyler, The Creator. Each of them delivered massive performances on both weekends. There was talent littered throughout the lineup from top to bottom. That included a number of standout rap moments from the likes of Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Coi Leray, and more.

Each weekend also features special surprise performers who were only announced at the last minute. Weekend one featured indie band Vampire Weekend who didn't disappoint. They made for one of the festival's oddest moments bringing Paris Hilton on stage with them. For weekend two, Kid Cudi was the special guest, though now he probably wishes he hadn't joined the fest last minute. At the end of a set that delighted fans, Cudi jumped off the stage. That's where the problems began as the jump actually resulted in the rapper and singer breaking his foot. He took to social media later in the day to reveal to fans what had happened. Now there's even more bad news coming from the medical mishap. Check out his new announcement below.

Kid Cudi Pulls The Plug On Tour

In a tweet made earlier today, Cudi shares some bad news with fans. Firstly, he revealed specifically that he broke his calcaneus and that it will require surgery. Then he announced that due to the long recovery period from surgery he had no choice but to cancel his previously announced world tour later this year. He apologizes to fans and promises everyone will get a full refund. He also assures them that once he's healed he will be back and better than ever ready to play shows again.

What do you think of Kid Cudi having to cancel his tour after breaking his heel during his surprise Coachella set? Were you planning to see him at one of his shows this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

