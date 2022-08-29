Canceled Tour
- MusicWestside Gunn Abruptly Cancels European TourThe Griselda MC said he lost around $50K upfront as a result of canceling the tour, in addition to lost ticket sales.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJustin Bieber Cancels World Tour: "I Need To Make My Health The Priority"The singer previously revealed that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a condition that caused partial facial paralysis.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Pump Disses Russ Over Mental Health Tour Cancellation: "Stop Being A F*cking Pussy""I could make up excuses so that I don't lose money but the reality is mentally I feel like shit," the "Ride Slow" singer shared in a statement earlier today.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRuss Cancels European Leg Of "The Journey Is Everything Tour": "I Feel Like Sh*t"He cited his mental health and an issue in his family life "that has led to home extremely lonely and empty realizations."By Erika Marie