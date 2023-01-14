While the post-pandemic concert scene is raking in big numbers for your favorite artists, not all shows are as lucky. Westside Gunn just abruptly canceled his European tour leg, with thousands of fans left in shock. Moreover, he planned to begin the tour last Friday (January 13th), but he canceled the whole run on Thursday. As one of the best rappers of the year in 2022, many were surely ecstatic to see the Flygod live.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: Westside Gunn attends Black Star In Concert at Sony Hall on November 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Via Instagram in a since-deleted post, Gunn spoke to supporters and fans and explained the bad news.

“It was nothing more I wanted to do than to start seeing my supporters around the world. It’s def still a dream and I’m gonna work on it immed to still make it happen, unfortunately this time things weren’t handled right and that’s too far for me to be gone.”

Furthermore, the Buffalo rapper said he lost $50K on plane tickets. Also, he said that “something isn’t right and I’m somewhere I’ve never been,” which is vague but might refer to behind-the-scenes logistics. Unfortunately, he clarified that he’s also unable to provide ticket refunds himself, as he never took deposits. “Ppl out of $40 I’m out 50,000 I spent just on plane tickets!!!” he wrote.

“So I lost but GOD IS THE GREATEST and hopefully one day I’ll see everybody who’s reading this one day in life,” he continued. “I’m the number 1 guy for our lane who pushes the culture but if it’s not right we gotta make it right and unfortunately this situation doesn’t have the time to fix.”

Fortunately, some venues have already responded to Gunn’s cancellation with open arms and open minds, despite the frustration. Dublin venue The Sugar Club wrote a message to fans concerning the canceled show.

“We’re currently awaiting an official update from Westside Gunn’s agent on the status of the tour,” they stated. “But we will of course process refunds for all tickets purchased as soon as we have more information. We hope to resolve this by the end of the day.”

Meanwhile, the recently announced rap retiree continued his post with an apology to fans.

“I have somebody working on me coming out soon now and if u ever hear about me coming again from me it’s Valid!!!!” he wrote. “So get those tickets and I promise u I’ll make it up…

“But again to all my supporters I love y’all and if u spent that ticket price your blessings will come back 10fold,” he concluded. “Just know if u don’t get your money back I don’t have it. And again I REPEAT I can’t give u money back I NEVER got paid I’m down 50k of my own money.”

What do you think of Westside Gunn canceling his European tour? Moreover, were you excited to go to one of those shows yourself? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for the latest hip-hop news, both on and off stages.

[via]