Westside Gunn is no stranger to teasing his retirement. In 2019, he announced that 2021 would be his last year rapping, after confirming that he still planned to release his collaborative project with Madlib.

However, after a monumental year in 2020, it didn’t appear as though the Buffalo native would be slowing down anytime soon. In the first month of 2021, he backtracked on his previous claims.

Westside Gunn attends Black Star In Concert at Sony Hall on November 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

On Friday (December 30), the Griselda frontman took to his Twitter account to get a lot off of his chest.

“23′ def my last year doing this sh*t, I don’t have nothing else 2prove, I put my team on, I put my city on, I worked w/everybody I ever wanted to work with, plus MFs still don’t even understand 1-10, FLYGOD, Awesome GOD, or Pray for Paris (mind u Virgil did the cover),” he wrote in the first tweet in a string of others.

After flexing all of the artists he’s worked with over the past few years, including Kanye, Tyler, The Creator and Lil Wayne, he goes on to explain his reasoning. “I know I say I’m a retire all the time so ppl might be like he always say this, seriously I been thru so much with this sh*t behind closed doors y’all would never know, it’s brought more pain than joy[.] I’m just so G that I make it look super easy but I fight these devils everyday,” he writes.

“& I’m tweeting all of this bc I don’t wanna give no more P*ssy ass blogs my time[.] If I’m gonna say something from now on I’m a just make the content and drop it myself UNLESS I really respect you…my supporters already know wat I have going on and I’ll trust the to spread the ART,” he later continues.

Afterwards, the “327” rapper promised to make his alleged final year as an artist a busy one. “Yes I know ppl want GUNNLIB in 23′[.] Yes I do wanna make Awesome GOD a trilogy, Yes WWCD 2 is ontop of my list[.] there’s no way I’ll hang it up without a project with my family, YES StoveGOD will be dropping, YES MICHELLE records will be dropping,” writes the Buffalo native.

The announcement comes on the heels of yet another overwhelmingly active year from the 40-year-old. In July, he dropped the 10-track Peace “Fly” God. Additionally, the tenth and final instalment of his notorious HWH mixtape series arrived in October. The project boasts a stacked line-up of features including A$AP Rocky, Black Star, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon and more.

