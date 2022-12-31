Westside Gunn says that Eastside Flip, who appears on the cover of his album, 10, recently overdosed. In a tweet shared on New Year’s Eve, Gunn confirmed that he was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.

“Flip OD’d on the Block, took to the hospital brought back to life, was released,” Gunn wrote. “Then got locked up and already out since last night #LEGEND #EASTSIDEBUFFALOSHIT.”

INDIO, CA – APRIL 15: Rapper Westside Gunn performs on the Gobi stage during week 1, day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella )

Later Gunn posted a series of tweets firing back at users who claimed he hasn’t done anything to help Flip.

“FLIP is MY homie,” Gunn said. “Y’all don’t know him or his situation so all of that why don’t u help him shit don’t u think I try and help that man every single chance I get I’m one of the only ones that help him.”

Gunn added that “he’s only gonna do it IF HE WANTS TO DO IT,” and that “u can’t force them know matter how much u get them cleaned.”

“I love FLIP and nobody in this world wants him to shine more than me,” Gunn further said. “ANY time I’m in Buffalo I pull right up on flip in the hood and hang with him for a min.”

Before concluding, Gunn also shared a clip from an upcoming video for “Super Kick Party,” which features Flip. The track is included on the aforementioned album, 10, which dropped in October.

In addition to discussing Flip, Gunn recently announced plans for retirement.

Check out Gunn’s series of tweets regarding Eastside Flip below.

Flip OD’d on the Block, took to the hospital brought back to life, was released…. Then got locked up and already out since last night #LEGEND #EASTSIDEBUFFALOSHIT — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) December 31, 2022

Oh yea and let me say this too for u stupid MFs that wanna bother me on NYE, FLIP is MY homie y’all don’t know him or his situation so all of that why don’t u help him shit don’t u think I try and help that man every single chance I get I’m one of the only ones that help him — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) December 31, 2022

Y’all must don’t know real addicts bc it’s not that easy, I been dealing with addicts my entire life, I got flip cleaned up took him 2 Miami for Basel & he got locked up the same day, he’s really like that a real gangsta before he was in the chair he would rob every last 1ofyall — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) December 31, 2022

So I show him he gets love all over the world he can change his life but he’s only gonna do it IF HE WANTS TO DO IT u can’t force them know matter how much u get them cleaned they have to want it & 1day inshallah it will click that’s why y’all have to keep supporting him as well — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) December 31, 2022

I love FLIP and nobody in this world wants him to shine more than me ANY time I’m in Buffalo I pull right up on flip in the hood and hang with him for a min. And give him a weeks check and give him good words, plus he has a krazy story to tell, this real EASTSIDE BUFFALO shit 🦂 — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) December 31, 2022

This Vid is scheduled for release on Wednesday but fuck it I’m dropping a clip for the Homie EASTSIDE FLIP I planned to drop video of the year in the first week & again if u know FLIP you would know how I could feel like this, this is ART 🤲🏽🐐🦂⚖️🖼 🎥 #SUPERKICKPARTY pic.twitter.com/AvGQ03u8la — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) December 31, 2022

