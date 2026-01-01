50 Cent & Papoose Go Troll For Troll With AI Videos Involving Claressa Shields

It seems like 50 Cent and Papoose's years-old beef is flaring up once more, and the latter's boo Claressa Shields found herself in the middle of the conversation. To ring in the New Year, both MCs traded A.I. video trolls of each other, with Fif reportedly taking the first shot.

As caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, he posted an artificial intelligence-manipulated video that imposed Pap and Claressa's faces on the characters of Jesse Amos and Emma Mae respectively in the film Black Sister's Revenge, originally titled after Emma Mae. In the scene, Emma confronts Jesse about not loving her back and slaps him, and Fif seemed to reference Papoose allegedly fighting a comedian over a Claressa Shields joke.

"Now you see, that's assault!" the G-Unit mogul captioned the post. Maybe we're missing something, but it doesn't seem to allude to another situation. Or maybe he's just joking about something that isn't there. "You can't just go around putting your hands on PEOPLE. LOL Happy New Year!"

Then, Papoose clapped back at 50 Cent with a A.I.-generated video of 50 in hoop earrings, a bra, and tight shorts dancing and twerking at a strip club. He also referenced 50 Cent's Let's Rap About It beef involving podcast hosts Maino, Fabolous, Dave East, and Jim Jones.

"No NO No stop deflecting Curtis," Pap wrote. "The world is STILL waiting for ya response to Fab & them. You from southside do something? Fight or flight? Holla if you need a ghostwriter Champ... I mean Chump!"

Read More: 50 Cent Brings In The New Year With An Electric Performance In Miami

Papoose's 50 Cent Beef

We will see if either artist responds to this with some more trolling or an explanation of what they're fighting over. For now, it seems relatively vague given the heft of the accusations here, but we'll see how it goes.

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Papoose's beef popped off on Instagram when 50 thirsted for Pap's then-wife Remy Ma. They traded some shots and kept at it for a few days, and it seems like that bad blood continues to boil.

We'll see if anyone else has something to say. In the meantime, we're sure they have other opponents to focus on.