50 Cent Brings In The New Year With An Electric Performance In Miami

BY Caroline Fisher 275 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent New Year Miami Hip Hop News
The Curtis ‚Äú50 Cent‚Äù Jackson press conference in front of Government Plaza for G-Unit Studios in Shreveport Thursday afternoon, April 18, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent ended 2025 with a bang, taking the stage at E11EVEN and gifting his friend Flo Rida a luxury watch.

It's been an undoubtedly exciting year for 50 Cent. In addition to the continued success of his music career and various business endeavors, he recently teamed up with Netflix to produce the docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The doc has been incredibly successful so far, garnering millions of views and shedding light on the mogul's allegedly problematic past.

To ring in 2026, 50 Cent spent his evening in Miami, as seen in a couple of clips shared by 2Cool2Blog on Instagram. He performed at E11EVEN for an energetic crowd and even surprised his friend Flo Rida with a luxury watch.

His New Year's Eve performance came shortly after it was reported that he secured the title of the most-streamed New York rapper on YouTube of the year once again. He shared the news with his followers and did a bit of bragging in his caption. "I thought we got over this guys, it is the way it is," he wrote. "LOL."

Read More: Jim Jones' DJ Denies Rumor That 50 Cent Paid Him To Sabotage Capo's Set

Who Does 50 Cent Have Beef With?

The performance also took place amid his beef with Jim Jones, which has escalated in recent weeks. Just a few days ago, Jones, FabolousMaino, and Dave East dropped a freestyle called "Squautter's Rights," which seemingly contained at least a few jabs at Fif.

For those who don't recall, 50 Cent recently accused them of owing thousands in back rent. He even released audio of an alleged phone call with their landlord, in which he accuses them of being anywhere from $80K to $180K in debt to him.

In response to the freestyle, Fif teased a busy year, indicating that he might have even more up his sleeve.

"Let’s toast to success, health, and prosperity," he declared. "I’m planning my new year. When I’m done, I’ll come out to play. You know everyone who plays with me wishes they didn’t in the end."

Read More: 50 Cent Once Again Finishes 2025 As New York's Top Rapper On YouTube

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Music 50 Cent Once Again Finishes 2025 As New York's Top Rapper On YouTube 1.7K
50 Cent Shots Fabolous Jim Jones Maino Dave East Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Seems To Clap Back At Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino & Dave East 8.2K
Fabolous Fans Instagram 50 Cent Warning Shot Hip Hop News Music Fabolous Fans Hope His Cryptic IG Message Is A 50 Cent Warning Shot 7.8K
50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro Sports The Game Once Tried To Use An NBA Star To Jump 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg Credited With Preventing Violence 3.0K
Comments 0