It's been an undoubtedly exciting year for 50 Cent. In addition to the continued success of his music career and various business endeavors, he recently teamed up with Netflix to produce the docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The doc has been incredibly successful so far, garnering millions of views and shedding light on the mogul's allegedly problematic past.

To ring in 2026, 50 Cent spent his evening in Miami, as seen in a couple of clips shared by 2Cool2Blog on Instagram. He performed at E11EVEN for an energetic crowd and even surprised his friend Flo Rida with a luxury watch.

His New Year's Eve performance came shortly after it was reported that he secured the title of the most-streamed New York rapper on YouTube of the year once again. He shared the news with his followers and did a bit of bragging in his caption. "I thought we got over this guys, it is the way it is," he wrote. "LOL."

Who Does 50 Cent Have Beef With?

The performance also took place amid his beef with Jim Jones, which has escalated in recent weeks. Just a few days ago, Jones, Fabolous, Maino, and Dave East dropped a freestyle called "Squautter's Rights," which seemingly contained at least a few jabs at Fif.

For those who don't recall, 50 Cent recently accused them of owing thousands in back rent. He even released audio of an alleged phone call with their landlord, in which he accuses them of being anywhere from $80K to $180K in debt to him.

In response to the freestyle, Fif teased a busy year, indicating that he might have even more up his sleeve.