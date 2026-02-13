J. Cole Secures Staggering First Week Sales Update For "The Fall-Off"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
J Cole First Week Sales Update The Fall Off
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) J. Cole performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
J. Cole's new album "The Fall-Off" is a massive event, with him going on a "Trunk Sale" tour to connect with fans around the United States.

J. Cole is set to secure his seventh number one album on the Billboard charts with his new (and purportedly final) album, The Fall-Off. According to Kurrco on Twitter, updated first week sales projections for the project suggest it will move around 291K album-equivalent units in its first week, with 115K of these being pure album sales such as vinyls, CDs, and full digital copies.

This is great news for the Dreamville artist, whose initial first week sales projections for this LP suggested it would land somewhere between 260K and 300K. Cole's previous full-length, Might Delete Later moved 115K units in its first week, whereas 2021's The Off-Season secured 282K. 2018's KOD boasted 397K, 4 Your Eyez Only had 492K, and 2014 Forest Hills Drive had around 371K.

Many folks praised these numbers from J. Cole, even some of his biggest critics. For example, DJ Akademiks sees The Fall-Off's projected commercial success as proof that he's one of the "Big Three" alongside Kendrick Lamar and Drake. He also assessed that this commercial performance means that the North Carolina MC can't retire just yet.

Read More: J. Cole "The Fall-Off" Review

J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" Tour

We will see what the final numbers for this project look like once Billboard confirms their 200 albums chart soon. Whether you care about numbers or not, the love for The Fall-Off is also showing up elsewhere, so it's not the only metric fans should look at.

Elsewhere, J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" tour for The Fall-Off is captivating fans in the cities it's stopped at so far. He announced he would ride around the United States in a Honda Civic, connecting with fans in-person and selling album CDs out of his trunk.

J. Cole's next "Trunk Sale" tour stop is in New York City. Although he hasn't shared other details about this at press time, fans are very excited to see what he has in store.

With this momentum behind The Fall-Off and many more months ahead in 2026, we will see how the album's commercial and critical performance continues to evolve. For the hardcore fans and industry observers alike, this is a pretty big artistic achievement.

Read More: Akademiks Was Right About J. Cole–He Can't Claim King Anymore

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2025 Dreamville Music Festival Music J. Cole's First Week Sales For "The Fall-Off" Surge To New Heights
J. Cole Invites Fans Into Car Music J. Cole Invites Fans Into His Car To Listen To “The Fall-Off”
J Cole Reveals Where Trunk Sale Tour The Fall Off Going Next Music J. Cole Reveals Where His "Trunk Sale" Tour For "The Fall-Off" Is Going Next
J Cole Falls Short ASAP Rocky First Day Streaming Numbers Music J. Cole Falls Short Of A$AP Rocky With First Day Streaming Numbers
Comments 0