J. Cole Falls Short Of A$AP Rocky With First Day Streaming Numbers

This has already been a big year for long-awaited hip-hop albums, as A$AP Rocky and J. Cole finally ended the near-decade-long waits for Don't Be Dumb and The Fall-Off, respectively. However, only one of these can lay claim to the biggest hip-hop debut on Spotify so far in 2026, and it turns out that it's the former.

According to Kurrco on Twitter, The Fall-Off garnered 35 million first-day streams on the platform when it dropped last night (Friday, February 6). This is just shy of the 35.4 million first-day streams that Don't Be Dumb secured almost a month ago. As such, Cole lands in second place so far this year, with Don Toliver's OCTANE not too far behind at the third spot with 32.8 million first-day streams on Friday, January 30.

We might use this to predict J. Cole's first week sales for The Fall-Off, as A$AP Rocky secured a number one debut with Don't Be Dumb and sold 123K album-equivalent units in its first week. Perhaps Cole will hit a similar milestone next week or he could come out on top despite initially falling behind.

Is The Fall-Off J. Cole's Last Album?

Considering that J. Cole intended this to be his final album, this certainly puts a lot of pressure onThe Fall-Off to be one of his most commercially successful works to close this chapter with a bang. Of course, that's not the main drive behind a Cole project. But still, many fans hope he will have a proper and ceremonious send-off with a lot of success, so we'll see how these commercial performances evolve.

At least Cole's finding a lot of success on other streaming platforms too, as Bars on Instagram reports that ten of his projects are on the Apple Music charts right now. The Fall-Off, unsurprisingly, is number one.