J. Cole Falls Short Of A$AP Rocky With First Day Streaming Numbers

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
J Cole Falls Short ASAP Rocky First Day Streaming Numbers
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 07: J. Cole performs at the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 07, 2024 (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Although J. Cole was not close enough to beating A$AP Rocky in this Spotify metric for "The Fall-Off," he still found much success elsewhere.

This has already been a big year for long-awaited hip-hop albums, as A$AP Rocky and J. Cole finally ended the near-decade-long waits for Don't Be Dumb and The Fall-Off, respectively. However, only one of these can lay claim to the biggest hip-hop debut on Spotify so far in 2026, and it turns out that it's the former.

According to Kurrco on Twitter, The Fall-Off garnered 35 million first-day streams on the platform when it dropped last night (Friday, February 6). This is just shy of the 35.4 million first-day streams that Don't Be Dumb secured almost a month ago. As such, Cole lands in second place so far this year, with Don Toliver's OCTANE not too far behind at the third spot with 32.8 million first-day streams on Friday, January 30.

We might use this to predict J. Cole's first week sales for The Fall-Off, as A$AP Rocky secured a number one debut with Don't Be Dumb and sold 123K album-equivalent units in its first week. Perhaps Cole will hit a similar milestone next week or he could come out on top despite initially falling behind.

Read More: Akademiks Was Right About J. Cole–He Can't Claim King Anymore

Is The Fall-Off J. Cole's Last Album?

Considering that J. Cole intended this to be his final album, this certainly puts a lot of pressure onThe Fall-Off to be one of his most commercially successful works to close this chapter with a bang. Of course, that's not the main drive behind a Cole project. But still, many fans hope he will have a proper and ceremonious send-off with a lot of success, so we'll see how these commercial performances evolve.

At least Cole's finding a lot of success on other streaming platforms too, as Bars on Instagram reports that ten of his projects are on the Apple Music charts right now. The Fall-Off, unsurprisingly, is number one.

Elsewhere, many fans don't believe that this will actually be the last J. Cole album. Instead, they think this could just close a chapter in terms of studio projects. But he fell back in love with the game (in his own words), so many die-hards hope mixtapes, freestyles, features, and more continue coming.

Read More: The History Of A$AP Rocky, Drake, & Rihanna Before Lines Were Drawn

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
A$AP Rocky &amp; Tim Burton "Don't Be Dumb" Album Release Party Music A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" Receives Healthy First-Week Sales Projections
ASAP Rocky Drake J Cole Under Bus DJ Akademiks Drakes Side Beef Music A$AP Rocky Thinks Drake Threw J. Cole Under the Bus, DJ Akademiks Tells Drizzy's Alleged Side Of Rocky Beef
J. Cole Fans Suspect Freestyles Music J. Cole Fans Suspect Several New Freestyles Are Dropping Tomorrow
Comments 1