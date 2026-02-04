J. Cole Reveals The Concept Behind “The Fall-Off”

BY Caroline Fisher
J. Cole Concept "The Fall-Off"
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 30: J Cole performs during 2022 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
J. Cole's highly anticipated seventh studio album, "The Fall-Off," is slated for release at the end of this week.

J. Cole is just days away from dropping his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off. It's slated for release on February 6, and today, he decided to give fans a taste of what's to come. In a tweet, he shared the concept behind the project and explained its relationship to his 2007 mixtape, The Come Up.

“Some of the very first verses for The Come Up were written when I was just 19 years old,” he began. “The title of that project, the first one that I would ever release, had a double meaning. There was the obvious one; my ambitions to 'come up' in the rap game. The second was more subtle; my physical change of location to do so.”

Cole went on to describe himself as a "delusional teenager” who decided to go on a “dream-chasing mission” to New York City.

Read More: J. Cole Unveils Official Tracklist For "The Fall-Off"

J. Cole The Fall-Off Tracklist

“Towards the end of The Come Up, a couple skits tell a common story for me at that age,” he noted. “Me, driving back home from school on a holiday break, calling my mom to let her know I'm a few hours away, then calling my homeboys, excited to let them know I'm back in town, asking where the party at?"

He added, “The Fall-Off, a double album made with intentions to be my last, brings the concept of my first project full circle. [...] When this album releases please know that you, in some deeper metaphysical type way, are in the music too." According to him, Disc 29 is about him returning to his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Disc 39 is about a similar trip home, but this time he's a bit older and wiser at age 39.

Cole's explanation of The Fall-Off arrived alongside yet another major teaser. This, of course, is the tracklist. It features song titles like "Legacy," "The Let Out," "Old Dog," "What If," and more. At the time of writing, a list of features has yet to be revealed.

Read More: Cam'ron Breaks Down Exactly Why He's Suing J. Cole

