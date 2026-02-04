Cam'ron Breaks Down Exactly Why He's Suing J. Cole

Cam'ron explained exactly why he's taking legal action against J. Cole during the latest episode of Talk With Flee. He sued the rapper in October of 2025, claiming that he owes him $500K in royalties from "Ready '24," their collaboration on Might Delete Later. He says Cole allegedly backed out on his agreement to work on a song for Cam'ron in exchange for "Ready '24."

"Me and J. Cole are cool-- or was cool," Cam began. "This is exactly what happened: Being a man is keeping your word. And, I know everybody is busy and has things to do, but if I give you my word four or five times, I gotta do it. So, on his first project he did, I did an intro for him. I did the record for him for his intro, and I told him, I may need a verse whenever I get a project done. He said, 'Cool.'"

Cam continued: "He had another project that I did a record for in 20 minutes. I knocked that sh*t out and went off about my business. I need a verse. I'm exaggerating, but he's like, 'The chakra ain't right, right now. The moon not aligned with the stars. When I write, I put my all into it.' Okay, let's put your all into it then. You didn't have to call me twice to do something, and I did it. One day, you had 48 hours to do it, and I knocked the other thing out as soon as I came to New York because you ain't wanna send me the record, you wanna be in the studio with me. I knocked it out."

Cam then explained that he eventually gave up hope on getting a record with Cole. "You don't give me the record. Then, I said, 'You know what? Forget the record. Let's do an interview.' 'Bet, I got you. I got a project coming out in June, let's do it around then.' June is coming. 'Oh, we pushed the album back. I don't wanna just do an interview.' Alright, cool, now we're gonna do it in October," he recalled.

From there, Cam explained that he called Cole in October, but he was hesitant because of how his feud with Kendrick Lamar ended. "I won't even bring that up," Cam promised, but Cole said he couldn't do an interview and not discuss it. Once again, Cole pushed the interview for February, but at that point, he said he was still working on the album.

