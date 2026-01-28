J. Cole Enlists Drake’s Lawyers Amid Legal Battle With Cam’ron

BY Caroline Fisher
J. Cole at NOS Events Center
SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: J Cole performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center on December 11, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)
Last October, Cam'ron hit Universal Music Group and J. Cole with a bombshell lawsuit over their "Ready '24" collab.

2026 has already been a busy year for J. Cole. A couple of weeks back, he finally announced the release date of his long-awaited album, The Fall-Off. He even gave his supporters a taste of what's to come with a cinematic album trailer and the first single from the project, "Disc 2 Track 2."

The LP is slated for release on February 6, 2026. That's not all that's been keeping him busy lately, however. Last night, he also unleashed a new collection of freestyles called Birthday Blizzard '26 in honor of his 41st birthday. Now, he's gearing up to continue his legal battle with Cam'ron.

Cam first sued Cole and Universal Music Group in October of 2025. He alleges that he's owed roughly $500K in royalties from "Ready '24," a collab from Might Delete Later.

Why Is Cam'ron Suing J. Cole?
J. Cole
Nov 10, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper J Cole sits court-side during the first half between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allegedly, Cole asked Cam to collaborate in December 2021. He allegedly agreed under the conditions that he'd receive proper credit and control over the final cut. Cam also allegedly wanted Cole to join him for another collab in the future, whether it be a song or an appearance on his It Is What It Is podcast. In 2022, "Ready '24" was recorded.

“Two years later, with Cole having refused to honor his agreement to collaborate with [Cam’ron] on either a single or on the podcast, Defendants nevertheless released [‘Ready '24’]... on the album Might Delete Later,” Cam's lawsuit alleges.

AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that Cole has enlisted the help of entertainment attorney Samantha W. Frankel from Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP. The firm represents the likes of Post Malone, Dr. Luke, Netflix, Dua Lipa, and many more. It even represents some big record labels and production companies, as well as Drake.

