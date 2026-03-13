ColdSins' Freddy vs Jason Travis Scott Customs Drop Tomorrow

ColdSins is dropping their "Freddy VS Jason" customs on Friday the 13th at 3PM EST, and the timing couldn't be more fitting. These are horror-themed customs built on the Travis Scott Jordan 1 Low silhouette.

ColdSins is a New York-based custom sneaker brand with no official ties to Travis Scott or Nike. That's definitely worth knowing before you pull out your wallet. The design pulls from both horror icons at once.

Freddy Krueger's red and green striped sweater wraps the toe box in actual knit material, and the Nike Swoosh gets swapped out for a knife blade. Also blood splatter covers the tan suede panels throughout the shoe, and flipping them around reveals Jason's hockey mask on the heel tab.

Open them up and both characters are facing off on the insole. It's a lot going on, but it somehow works. ColdSins has pulled this off before with drops like "Jack the Ripper" and "Chucky the Slayer," building a real following around limited horror customs.

But online reaction to this one has been pretty mixed. People are calling them glorified fakes, and others are raising concerns about the brand's fulfillment record. One buyer publicly said they waited months, got no shoes and no refund. The creativity here is hard to argue with.

Early access and drop alerts are live at coldsins.com.

Read More: The 8 Most Controversial Air Jordan Releases That Divided Sneakerheads

ColdSins Freddy vs Jason

ColdSins has been flipping Travis Scott Jordan 1 Lows into horror-themed customs for a while now. Honestly this one might be their most ambitious yet. Also the toe box is wrapped in real knit fabric replicating Freddy's signature red and green striped sweater, with the Swoosh replaced by an actual knife blade cutout.

Sandy tan suede runs throughout the shoe, roughed up with blood splatter detailing that gives it a genuinely distressed feel. Spin them further around and Jason's mask is embossed right on the heel tab.

The insole puts both villains face to face. Overall the colorway runs earthy browns, olive green, and deep red all the way through.