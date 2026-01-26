Air Jordan 5 "Halloween" Set To Drop This October: First Look

BY Ben Atkinson
air-jordan-5-halloween-sneaker-news
Image via zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 5 "Halloween" drops featuring black with orange accents and a glow-in-the-dark green translucent outsole.

The Air Jordan 5 "Halloween" is haunting sneaker calendars with an October release date. Jordan Brand is going all out with this spooky seasonal colorway for fall. Mockup images just surfaced showing the perfect trick-or-treat themed design coming later this year.

@zSneakerHeadz reports the Air Jordan 5 "Halloween" will release on October 24th, 2026.

This continues Jordan's tradition of releasing festive colorways for the holiday season. The "Halloween" edition features a blacked-out premium nubuck and suede upper throughout. Orange accents provide that classic Halloween color scheme across key design elements and branding.

You can see bright orange hits on the shark teeth detailing along the midsole. The "23" embroidery on the lateral side also gets the orange treatment perfectly. That glow-in-the-dark translucent outsole is the real showstopper on this release honestly.

The icy green sole will literally glow when the lights go out. It's a perfect touch for a Halloween-themed sneaker that adds functional spookiness. Black laces and tongue complete the dark, mysterious vibe of the overall design.

Orange "AIR JORDAN" branding appears on the insoles keeping the theme consistent inside. The heel's Nike Air embroidery also features orange stitching instead of traditional colors. Even small details like the lace locks get subtle orange accents throughout.

Jordan Brand clearly put thought into every Halloween-inspired element on this shoe.

Air Jordan 5 "Halloween" Images

The mockup images show a totally blacked-out upper using premium black nubuck and suede across the entire shoe, giving it that dark mysterious Halloween night vibe. Orange accents pop up in all the right places, especially on those iconic shark teeth along the midsole that look aggressive and festive at the same time.

You can see the "23" embroidered on the side in bright orange, and the "AIR JORDAN" text on the tongue pulls tab also gets that Halloween orange treatment. The coolest feature is definitely that translucent glow-in-the-dark green outsole that'll actually light up in the dark, perfect for trick-or-treating or just flexing at night.

Orange branding appears on the insoles too based on the mockup, and even the Nike Air embroidery on the heel looks like it's done in orange threading. The overall aesthetic is spooky but still classy, not overdone with Halloween graphics.

