Stranger Things x Nike Foamposite Collaboration Releasing Very Soon

BY Ben Atkinson
stranger-things-x-nike-foamposite-sneaker-news
Image via zsneakerheadz
The Stranger Things x Nike Air Foamposite One features red volcanic graphics with lightning bolts celebrating the series finale.

The Stranger Things x Nike Air Foamposite One is set to drop this February. Nike is capitalizing on the massive finale hype with this perfectly timed collaboration.

zsneakerheadz reports that the Stranger Things x Nike Foamposite will release on February 13th, 2026.

The series just wrapped its final season last month, making this sneaker incredibly relevant. Stranger Things fever is at an all-time high following the polarizing series finale. The Foamposite features a haunting design inspired by the show's Upside Down dimension.

That iconic molded upper displays a red and black volcanic graphic throughout. Lightning bolt details crack across the entire shell, mimicking the rifts from the show. The color palette pulls directly from Vecna's sinister red realm aesthetic seen throughout season five.

Black nubuck overlays cover the eyestays and ankle collar areas for premium contrast. The translucent red rubber outsole completes the upside down theme perfectly below. Special Stranger Things branding appears on the insoles tying it all together.

Nike even added glow-in-the-dark elements that activate in darkness like the show's supernatural elements. The timing couldn't be better with the series finale still dominating pop culture conversations. Season five concluded on New Year's Eve with a theatrical release for fans.

Stranger Things x Nike Foamposite

These images reveal an absolutely wild red and black volcanic graphic that covers the entire signature Foamposite shell, looking like molten lava or the fiery rifts that tore through Hawkins in the final season. Bright yellow lightning bolts crack across the red base like electricity surging through the Upside Down, adding this really intense energy to the whole design.

The black nubuck hits on the collar, tongue, and eyestays provide nice contrast while keeping things dark and ominous like the show's aesthetic. You can see that translucent red rubber outsole underneath that almost glows, matching the hellish red atmosphere Vecna created in his mind realm.

The overall look is aggressive and supernatural, way different from your typical Foamposite colorway. There's also what appears to be special Stranger Things branding visible on the insole with that classic show logo treatment, making this officially tied to the series rather than just inspired by it.

The retail price will be $250 when these release.

