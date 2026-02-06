Stranger Things x Nike Foamposite Packaging Unveiled Ahead Of Release

New images just surfaced showing the complete packaging experience for the Stranger Things x Nike Foamposite collaboration. The special edition box and accessories give fans their best look yet at this highly anticipated drop.

Ovrnundr reports that the Stranger Things x Nike Foamposite will release on February 13th, 2026.

This collaboration between Netflix's hit series and Nike is dropping in just a few days. The packaging tells a story that connects directly to the show's Upside Down universe and aesthetics. A custom black box features red Nike and Stranger Things co-branding across the top and sides.

Inside the box lid, a distressed world map shows red lines connecting various global locations. This map design references the show's supernatural storylines and interdimensional travel themes throughout the series.

Special accessories come packaged with the Foamposites in a clear resealable bag with grid pattern backing. Gold metal pins shaped like silhouettes and iconic show imagery add collectible value beyond the shoes.

A skull-shaped lace lock and additional gold pins make this feel like a premium collector's package. The Foamposite itself features the Upside Down's signature red and black cracked lightning aesthetic all over.

That eerie glowing effect wraps the entire molded upper from toe to heel in supernatural vibes. Black material hits the collar, eyelets, and tongue while red accents tie everything together with the packaging.

Stranger Things x Nike Foamposite Price

The Stranger Things x Nike Foamposite gets wrapped in that signature Upside Down aesthetic with red and black cracked lightning effects. The molded Foamposite shell shows off fiery red tones with black cracking patterns that look otherworldly and supernatural.

That glossy finish on the Foam upper makes the colors pop even more under light, creating serious visual impact. Black covers the collar, tongue, and uppers, grounding all that wild red happening on the shell.

The red midsole continues the theme while black rubber on the outsole keeps things wearable and practical overall. Orange swoosh hits and branding details add small pops of color without being too overwhelming or distracting.