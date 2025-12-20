50 Cent Taunts "Stranger Things" While Flaunting Success Of Diddy Docuseries

Rapper 50 Cent makes his way to the field to perform a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family √ê Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Alabama won 34-24. © BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
"Sean Combs: The Reckoning" and the final season of "Stranger Things" are Netflix's big hits right now, and 50 Cent's proud of the Diddy doc.

50 Cent says that he doesn't have a personal beef with his Sean Combs: The Reckoning subject Diddy, but he also can't pass up on an opportunity to troll him and others. As caught by Complex, he recently took to Instagram to celebrate the success of the Netflix docuseries on Combs while also poking fun at the streaming service's flagship original show, Stranger Things.

The first volume of the show's final season reportedly garnered 23.6 million views in its first week on the platform. On the other hand, The Reckoning notched 21.8 million views in six days.

"I know Stranger Things is pissed they spent $500M on a season, only to be beat by Diddy doing stranger things," 50's repost read, with him offering his own caption. "I been working today I haven’t seen anything what’s going on?" While it seems like this isn't the most accurate statement, it definitely speaks to the Diddy docuseries' massive success, albeit with many controversies in its wake. Still, that is probably exactly how the G-Unit mogul would want it to go these days.

50 Cent's Marlon Wayans Beef

50 Cent caught flack for his Diddy docuseries, whether it was from the general public or other celebrities. A lot of other people enjoyed it and praised it, but Marlon Wayans was one of a few outspoken voices who called Fif out for spreading bad karma into the world.

They had an online spat before both parties seemingly cooled off. In Wayans' case, his family group chat partly convinced him to leave it alone.

"I don't think brothers need to be quarreling in public like that. And then what did I get into? A public quarrel with a brother," he remarked. "And I just think it was bad for the culture. So I kind of backed out. [...] Dame was like, 'Why you pick the biggest brother? He's on gamma rays. Stick to beefing with Soulja Boy, Kevin Hart. People that we can beat... Leave guys that got shot nine times alone. He survived nine. I backed out, I think, because I always want to focus on positivity and fun, and I got a movie coming out, Scary Movie 6."

