Netflix's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

Umar is far from the only critic of Sean Combs: The Reckoning that 50 Cent has traded shots with on social media in recent days. For one, Marlon Wayans complained about the series during an appearance on REAL 92.3 LA. "You can create any narrative as a producer and as a storyteller," he argued. "I can create any narrative... It doesn't mean it's true. I can get interview. I can do this, I can get footage, and I could make you think this about that person. That doesn't necessarily mean it's true. 50 and Puff have a long term beef. It's personal. It's between him and Puff but before it's between the both of them, it's between them and God. Puff's down on his luck, and 50's kicking a man when he's down. If luck ever turns on 50, you gotta be careful what you put out. There’s a karma to every action." He and 50 then traded several insults in the following days.