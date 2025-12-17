50 Cent Tells Dr. Umar To "Shut Up" Over "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" Criticism

50 Cent served as an executive producer on Netflix's new documentary about Diddy, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

50 Cent has fired back at Dr. Umar after he complained about the new Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Sharing a clip of Umar discussing the project during a recent stream, 50 told Umar to "shut up" in the caption of his Instagram post. 50 served as an executive producer for the series.

"I have no problem with Black people holding Black people accountable," Umar said. "I'm having a problem with Black people needing to expose Black people […] but you never expose white people who do things to Black people. It is an act of self-hatred disguised as community service."

It appears that 50 Cent has since deleted his post targeting Dr. Umar. The motivational speaker has yet to respond to 50's message.

Read More: Dr. Umar Claims 50 Cent Made Diddy Docuseries Out Of “Self-Hatred”

Netflix's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

Umar is far from the only critic of Sean Combs: The Reckoning that 50 Cent has traded shots with on social media in recent days. For one, Marlon Wayans complained about the series during an appearance on REAL 92.3 LA. "You can create any narrative as a producer and as a storyteller," he argued. "I can create any narrative... It doesn't mean it's true. I can get interview. I can do this, I can get footage, and I could make you think this about that person. That doesn't necessarily mean it's true. 50 and Puff have a long term beef. It's personal. It's between him and Puff but before it's between the both of them, it's between them and God. Puff's down on his luck, and 50's kicking a man when he's down. If luck ever turns on 50, you gotta be careful what you put out. There’s a karma to every action." He and 50 then traded several insults in the following days.

Additionally, 50's longtime rival, Ja Rule, took issue with his focus on Diddy. This resulted in 50 sharing a video of the Bad Boy mogul's former bodyguard making wild accusations about him. Ja threatened 50 with a lawsuit in response.

Read More: 50 Cent Calls Jim Jones & Maino "Bums," Maino Claps Back

