Dr. Umar Claims 50 Cent Made Diddy Docuseries Out Of “Self-Hatred”

Jun 5, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; Recording artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson discusses increasing minority representation in the luxury spirits industry on June 5, 2024 in Washington. Josh Morgan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Netflix's new 50 Cent-produced doc, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," continues to elicit mixed reactions from viewers.

Netflix's new 50 Cent-produced docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, continues to elicit big reactions from viewers. The doc features interviews with various former members of Diddy's inner circle, along with some of his alleged victims. It goes over his early career, outlines the damning allegations he's faced in recent years, and more. While many are glad to see all of this come to light, others have pointed the finger back at 50 and called him out for trying to take down a peer.

This includes Dr. Umar Johnson, who shared his thoughts on the doc during a recent stream. According to him, his problem with it is that it's another instance of a Black person exposing another Black person.

"I have no problem with Black people holding Black people accountable," he said, as captured by Live Bitez. "I'm having a problem with Black people needing to expose Black people [...] but you never expose white people who do things to Black people."

"It is an act of self-hatred disguised as community service," he added.

Why Did 50 Cent Make A Diddy Docuseries?

At the time of writing, 50 Cent has not publicly responded to Dr. Umar's theory. During an interview with GQ published earlier this month, however, he was asked what compelled him to make his Diddy docuseries.

"To be honest, just the culture itself," he said. "If someone's not saying something, then you would assume that everybody in hip-hop is okay with what's going on because [other rappers] will say, 'I ain't going to say nothing. I'm going to mind my business,' because of a position that [Diddy] held in culture for so long, you understand? So [that] would leave me. Without me saying that I will do it, there's nobody there."

A spokesperson for Diddy has since labeled the docuseries a “shameless hit piece” by “a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta."

