Dr. Umar Johnson
- Pop CultureDr. Umar Reacts To Heckler Claiming They Slept Together The Night Before EventThe media personality's recent appearance in Atlanta was suddenly interrupted by a woman who claimed to have been with him intimately.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMC Shan Dismisses Dr. Umar's Eminem Comments: "You Know That N***a Nice"The Queensbridge legend said that Marshall Mathers earned his respect in the game, although that wasn't exactly Umar's argument.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSukihana Reveals Where She Stands With Dr. UmarSukihana and Dr. Umar had posed for pictures last weekend.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureSukihana Links Up With Dr. UmarSukihana and Dr. Umar met recently.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureSukihana Wants To Meet Dr. Umar, Says He Could Turn Her "Into A Wife"The public speaker responded with an invite to collaborate on a campaign, which is one heck of a first date idea.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsStephen A. Smith Responds To Dr. Umar Johnson Wishing 50,000 Lashes Upon HimStephen A. Smith addressed Dr. Umar Johnson on his podcast this week.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureDr. Umar Johnson Claims Kim Kardashian "Used" Kanye West Following $200K Child Support OrderThe 48-year-old also touched on Deion Saunders and the "Good Morning America" scandal during his sit-down.By Jada Ojii
- GramKevin Samuels Mocks Dr. Umar Johnson As Fans Pit Them Against Each OtherDr. Umar called out YouTubers profiting from "making Black women feel bad" while Samuels called out Johnson's family life.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDJ Envy Responds To Ma'Khia Bryant Backlash: "It Doesn't Hurt Me"He addressed Cancel Culture & the criticisms he's received for calling the 16-year-old's police-involved shooting death justified.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDJ Envy Debates With Dr. Umar After Calling Ma'Khia Bryant Shooting JustifiedHe doubled down on his previous remarks & called himself a "c*on" because he believes the officer who shot the teen acted justifiably.By Erika Marie