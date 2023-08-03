Sukihana Reveals Where She Stands With Dr. Umar

Sukihana is someone who has been garnering quite a bit of attention as of late. Overall, she is an incredibly entertaining person. Her music is provocative and fun, while her online persona continues to garner some fans. However, she has certainly been hit with a bit of criticism as of late. Much of this stems from that extremely NSFW video that went viral a few weeks ago. Although, she was quick to tell people that she doesn’t care and that she knows who she is as a person.

That said, a few weeks ago, Suki actually turned some heads by saying that she wanted to meet with Dr. Umar Johnson. The infamous psychologist is someone who has made quite a name for himself online. A lot of people love what he does, and Suki has certainly been intrigued by a potential meeting. That said, she posted some pictures with Dr. Umar over the weekend, saying “Met a Pan Afrikan king today.” This subsequently led to people wondering if they actually had their chat or not.

Read More: Sukihana Turns Heads In London With Wild Video, Claps Back At Social Media Critics

Sukihana Delivers An Update

I didn’t have the meeting with Dr.Umar yet but when I do I feel like I’m going to come out a whole different woman. — Suki WITH THE GOOD COOCHIE (@sukihanagoat) August 2, 2023

On Wednesday morning, Sukihana made it clear that the new had not actually sat down for a conversation. “I didn’t have the meeting with Dr.Umar yet but when I do I feel like I’m going to come out a whole different woman,” she revealed. For some, this was a disappointing revelation as they felt like there was a prime opportunity. Having said that, it does seem clear that the sitdown is going to happen at some point. We are just going to have to give these two some time.

Moreover, it should be noted that their sitdown likely won’t be recorded. Instead, it will simply be a private chat. No matter what, we’re sure there will be lots of fanfare around this, regardless of when it takes place. Be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Sukihana Lets Her Freak Flag Fly In New “5′ Foot (Extended Version)” Music Video