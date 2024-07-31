Ray J & Dr. Umar Have A Heated Exchange Over Sukihana

Ray J and Dr. Umar are unwilling to back off of Suki.

Earlier this year, Sukihana and Ray J sparked rampant dating rumors when they were spotted exchanging luxury gifts, enjoying shopping high-end sprees together, and more. They since appear to have shut the speculation down, as Suki unveiled her new boyfriend last month. It seems as though she and Ray J were simply spending a lot of time together to promote their endeavors with Tronix Network, and were never anything more than collaborators.

Over the weekend, however, Suki was spotted alongside Dr. Umar in Miami. The two of them have quite a history, though it doesn't look like there's anything extracurricular going on between them either. Regardless, social media users were quick to point out that the duo looked surprisingly good as a couple. The link-up even prompted a heated response from Ray J, who slid into Dr. Umar's DMs with a threatening message almost immediately.

Dr. Umar Fires Back After Ray J Calls Him Out For Sukihana Link-Up

“SUKI is my girl— STAND DOWN FAM,” he wrote. As expected, Dr. Umar didn't take too kindly to Ray J's demands and didn't hesitate to fire back. "Good brother," he began. "I don’t take orders from men. You do you and I’m going to do me. With that being said we can leave it right there Bruh…..” Clearly, neither Ray J nor Dr. Umar is willing to back off of Sukihana. As for the Baddies star, she's yet to address the debacle.

Instead, Suki's been hard at work promoting her new single "Suki Suki," which she dropped last week. What do you think of Ray J sliding into Dr. Umar's DMs with a heated message after he linked up with Sukihana in Miami? Are you surprised or not? What about Dr. Umar's response to Ray J? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.