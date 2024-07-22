NLE Choppa Premieres Slut SZN Merch With Help Of Bobbi Althoff & Sukihana

Choppa's new clothing line isn't the only announcement he has.

NLE Choppa has been extremely sex positive this year, especially since releasing his newest hit, "SLUT ME OUT 2". Like its predecessor, it is quite viral due its vulgar yet hilarious lyrics. It has also been very popular on social media, starting some dance trends and funny videos from Choppa himself. He has received a lot of hate in return, but at the end of the day, the Memphis rapper seems to be happier than ever. However, NLE Choppa is not pumping the brakes on this wave yet, as he now has a new "Slut SZN" clothing line.

To help promote this new endeavor, the 21-year-old posted a photoshoot on his social media pages. In it, he you can see he brings along Bobbi Althoff and Sukihana, two other controversial figures in the hip-hop world. There are quite a lot of items in this drop, as their 10 t-shirt varieties, a bikini top, and women's booty shorts. Each piece of apparel has hilarious lines from the song such as "Ummm Smell Like Badussy", "If I Was A Bad B****, I'd Wanna F*** Me Too", and more.

Choppa Is Going All In With The Slut SZN Clothing Line

The prices are pretty affordable as well ranging in between $20-$45. Part of the reason for this collection is to help bring some extra excitement to a new mixtape. NLE Choppa is also getting ready to release the Slut SZN project at some point in August, according to Genius. He teased an unreleased track called "Breaks" via a short video teaser that includes some awkward, funny, and on-bread shots with Bobbi. The photoshoot for the clothes might also double as a music video for this probable single. So, be sure to stick around for more NLE updates.

What are your thoughts on NLE Choppa grabbing Bobbi Althoff and Sukihana for his new Slut SZN merch line? Does the Memphis rapper have one of the songs of the summer with "SLUT ME OUT 2"? What piece would you consider copping from the drop? Are you excited for his new project, Slut SZN?