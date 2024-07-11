NLE Choppa Is Scared To Shoot His Shot At New Crush Billie Eilish

The rapper expressed doubt on IG.

NLE Choppa is honest with his fans. It's one of the reasons his music resonates. It's also why he used one of his own songs, "Slut Me Out 2," to tell the world that he has a crush on Billie Eilish. The rapper hopped on TikTok on July 10 and danced to his song while a message on the screen read: "I got a crush on Billie Elish [sic]." Spelling error aside, the TikTok caught the attention of viewers, if for nothing else the sheer randomness of the selection. NLE Choppa had more to say on the matter, though.

The rapper posted a second TikTok in which he lamented being "bored." Then a third in which he tries to stretch his legs and flailing them around in frustration. The latter also came with a message that put the bizarre outburst into (some) context. "If I shoot my shot at Billie and it don’t work out," he wrote. Strange as this whole string of TikToks may seem, this is actually something that NLE Choppa has done before. The rapper is only a few months removed from shooting his shoot with another artist, GloRilla.

Read More: NLE Choppa Hilariously Reacts To A Fan Licking Him At A Basketball Game

NLE Choppa Previously Crushed On GloRilla

NLE was a big fan of GloRilla's IG thirst traps, and voiced his interest during an interview with AllHipHop. "She’s getting a little thicker. We see you," he announced. "That a** getting fat now, Glo… She must've been on her oats. She 'bout one more picture away before I’m just there with it." NLE and GloRilla never linked up, as far as the public knows. Unfortunately, the same is going to be true for the rapper and Billie Eilish, based on the latter's recent comments about dating.