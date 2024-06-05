NLE Choppa Under Fire For Latest Inappropriate "SLUT ME OUT 2" Performance

The song has popped up in multiple strange places already.

NLE Choppa's new singles have people talking. The most popular of them has been "SLUT ME OUT 2." The song is a sequel to his surprise hit "SLUT ME OUT" from last year. It's caught on in some strange ways. The song spawned a viral dance that popped up pretty consistently at graduation last month. Videos flooded the internet of various fans of different ages doing Choppa's now viral walk associated with the song while walking on stage accepting their degrees.

Some were surprised that such an NSFW song was influencing school graduations. But "SLUT ME OUT 2" has popped up in a lot of unexpected places. One of which was a video of Choppa performing the song alongside basically the last people you'd expect, his parents. Despite the extremely raunchy content of the track, Choppa doesn't appear to give much thought to who he performs it for. That was the case again recently when he found himself facing criticism online for performing the song at a bat mitzvah. But Choppa had an answer to the accusations of a double standard existing in rap. Check out the whole conversation the video sparked online below.

NLE Choppa Responds To Bat Mitzvah Controversy

Fans online seeing the video criticized the rapper's decision to perform the song for such young children. They also brought up the fact that female rappers are routinely criticized when younger children are exposed to their music, claiming there's a double standard. "I performed the clean version to this song at the bat mitzvah actually !! And the kids rapped the curse words loud and clear in front of their parents any way !!" Choppa responded, defending his actions. That was just one of multiple tweet responses he made defending his decision to perform the song.

What do you think of NLE Choppa's defense for performing a version of his song "SLUT ME OUT 2" during a bar mitzvah? Do you think there's a double standard between male and female rappers regarding inappropriate material? Let us know in the comment section below.