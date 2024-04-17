NLE Choppa Recreates A Classic Tupac Photo

NLE Choppa is fresh off the release of his new song "SLUT ME OUT 2." It's a sequel to one of his biggest hits to date. The original "SLUT ME OUT" dropped last year and landed on his Cottonwood 2 project. The song spent 14 weeks on the Hot 100 and became his highest-peaking song ever when it hit number 28 on the chart. The track currently sits with over 320 streams on Spotify which lands it in his 5 most-streamed songs ever on the platform.

Last week he dropped "SLUT ME OUT 2," the highly anticipated sequel to the original raunchy banger. It arguably dials up the intensity of the original track even more. It's off to a strong start on streaming as well pushing towards nearly 2 million streams in less than a week. He took to Instagram to keep promoting the song and did it with a special bathtub photo shoot. In one particular picture, Choppa channels a famous Tupac photo. He lays in a bathtub covered by his own jewelry, though he also makes the addition of dozens of rubber ducks. It's just one photo in a series of bathtub and shower shots he posted to promote the song. Check out the full set of pictures below.

NLE Choppa Takes On An Iconic Tupac Look For "SLUT ME OUT 2" Promo

NLE Choppa wanted to thank one particular group of people for their support and backing of his new single. He made a tweet shouting out the LGBTQ+ community for their appreciation for the song. Though that caught him some negative attention from rap fans in his comments, he doubled down. He chastised one fan in particular for accusing him of being gay simply for thanking the community for their support.

What do you think of NLE Choppa recreating a famous Tupac photo to promote his new single with? Do you think he did a good job at capturing the appeal of the original picture? Let us know in the comment section below.

