NLE Choppa Recreates A Classic Tupac Photo

He's promoting his new single "SLUT ME OUT 2."

BYLavender Alexandria
Link Copied to Clipboard!
424 Views
Rolling Loud California 2024

NLE Choppa is fresh off the release of his new song "SLUT ME OUT 2." It's a sequel to one of his biggest hits to date. The original "SLUT ME OUT" dropped last year and landed on his Cottonwood 2 project. The song spent 14 weeks on the Hot 100 and became his highest-peaking song ever when it hit number 28 on the chart. The track currently sits with over 320 streams on Spotify which lands it in his 5 most-streamed songs ever on the platform.

Last week he dropped "SLUT ME OUT 2," the highly anticipated sequel to the original raunchy banger. It arguably dials up the intensity of the original track even more. It's off to a strong start on streaming as well pushing towards nearly 2 million streams in less than a week. He took to Instagram to keep promoting the song and did it with a special bathtub photo shoot. In one particular picture, Choppa channels a famous Tupac photo. He lays in a bathtub covered by his own jewelry, though he also makes the addition of dozens of rubber ducks. It's just one photo in a series of bathtub and shower shots he posted to promote the song. Check out the full set of pictures below.

Read More: NLE Choppa Breaks Silence On Alleged Disappearance

NLE Choppa Takes On An Iconic Tupac Look For "SLUT ME OUT 2" Promo

NLE Choppa wanted to thank one particular group of people for their support and backing of his new single. He made a tweet shouting out the LGBTQ+ community for their appreciation for the song. Though that caught him some negative attention from rap fans in his comments, he doubled down. He chastised one fan in particular for accusing him of being gay simply for thanking the community for their support.

What do you think of NLE Choppa recreating a famous Tupac photo to promote his new single with? Do you think he did a good job at capturing the appeal of the original picture? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: NLE Choppa Officially Converts To Islam

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
2021 Revolt SummitMusicNLE Choppa Thanks The LGBTQ+ Community For Showing His New Song Love
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALSMusicNLE Choppa Refutes Allegations He's A Deadbeat Dad
nle choppa slut me out 2MusicNLE Choppa Takes Absurdity To New Heights With NSFW Single "SLUT ME OUT 2"
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 2MusicNLE Choppa Says Cardi B Doesn't Get Enough Credit In New Tweet