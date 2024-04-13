NLE Choppa Thanks The LGBTQ+ Community For Showing His New Song Love

Earlier this week, NLE Choppa dropped his new track "Slut Me Out 2," to mixed reactions. While some listening think the 21-year-old's raunchy bars are a bit much, others have already dubbed it the song of the summer. Following the release of the fun single, NLE Choppa took to Twitter/X to thank one community that's been showing it plenty of love.

"I’m noticing the LGBTQ community showing so much love to 'Slut Me Out 2,'" he wrote. "And I Simply Want To Say Thank You.. IDC what’s normalized as a rapper, I was raised to F*ck with who f*ck with you! So thank y’all for appreciating my craft.. My music For ALL we do NO Discrimination [heart emoji]."

NLE Choppa Appreciates All Of His Fans

His heartfelt post follows speculation surrounding the rapper's sexuality, which he expertly addressed in a separate post yesterday. "I understand me being in love with myself as a BLACKMAN is so RARE to the point some people try putting the homosexual jacket on my name but with all due respect I love ALL, but my intimacy lies with women only [prayer emoji]," he explained. Choppa went on to receive praise for keeping his response respectful and refusing to alienate any portion of his audience.

"Period let’s normalize not giving a F & simply doing our thing," one social media user writes. "This why I love him! A straight man who is comfortable in his own skin but also shows support to his LGBTQ fans! Yall could never make me hate him," another says. What do you think of NLE Choppa thanking his fans in the LGBTQ+ community for showing him love following the release of his new song? How are you liking his track "Slut Me Out 2" so far? Will it be the song of the summer? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

