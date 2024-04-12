NLE Choppa Starts New "Thrust" Challenge, Clears Up Sexuality Confusion

Today, NLE Choppa dropped his new track "Slut Me Out 2," which is just as explicit as one would expect. The Memphis-born performer first teased the song during his performance at Rolling Loud in March, pairing the raunchy bars with some equally suggestive dance moves. It appears as though the rapper's confidence has led to some confusion around his sexuality, however, which he recently addressed.

Earlier this week, he hopped on Twitter/X to clear things up, making it clear that he's only romantically interested in women. "I understand me being in love with myself as a BLACKMAN is so RARE to the point some people try putting the homosexual jacket on my name but with all due respect I love ALL, but my intimacy lies with women only [prayer emoji]," he wrote.

NLE Choppa Says He's Only Into Women

Fans think he handled his response well, and are praising him for being respectful and straightforward. Some commenters think that critics are simply jealous that Choppa is comfortable enough with himself to have fun. Luckily, he hasn't let that slow him down, as he recently took to Instagram to invite others to join in on his new "thrust challenge."

He asked Drake, DDG, Kai Cenat, and 2Rare to take part. According to him, the challenge was inspired by Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla's "Wanna Be" twerking challenge, but this one's for the guys, and only confident ones at that.

NLE Choppa Starts Challenge Inspired By Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla

"#THRUSTCHALLENGE IM CALLING OUT @ddg @kaicenat @2raree & @champagnepapi ! TAG THEM N TELL THEM IM LOOKING FOR THEM," he captioned a clip, in which he demonstrates the NSFW challenge. What do you think of NLE Choppa addressing questions about his sexuality? What about him calling on Drake, Kai Cenat, DDG, and more to do the "thrust challenge"? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

