NLE Choppa Delivers Raunchy Remix Of Tyla's "Water" During Kai Cenat Stream

South African starlet Tyla's 2023 hit "Water" was recently given the NLE Choppa treatment, and it's as raunchy as one would expect. The rapper appeared on Kai Cenat's stream earlier this week, where he freestyled over the famous track while the internet icon danced behind him. It doesn't appear as though the 21-year-old was taking his remix too seriously. Either way, some commenters think he nailed it, and are sounding off on Twitter/X.

"I mean it could have been worse," one fan writes. "This good tunes," another claims. Some critics weren't impressed, however, and are calling for the Memphis-born performer to leave the song alone. "I think we need to take a step back with music," one Twitter/X user says. Someone else adds, "This is so trash." Check out NLE Choppa's "Water" freestyle down below.

NLE Choppa's NSFW Freestyle

Most viewers are focused on NLE Choppa's raunchy bars, but plenty are also concerned with how Tyla will feel about the remix, and how Kai was dancing during it. "Tyla never coming back on Kai Cenat stream after this NLE Choppa freestyle," one user writes. "Kai turning up to it like it’s the next best hit," another says. This is far from the first time NLE Choppa's explicit lyrics left fans in awe, however. Last month, he performed a new song for his audience at Rolling Loud, which garnered quite a few reactions for its NSFW rhymes and his suggestive dance moves. The track, "Slut Me Out 2," is scheduled for release at midnight (April 12).

His increasingly scandalous social media activity even recently caught the attention of Adam22, who complimented the MC for one of his thirst traps. He didn't seem interested in the No Jumper host, but did note that he'd be willing to get to know his wife, Lena The Plug. What do you think of NLE Choppa's "Water" freestyle? Do you prefer his or Tyla's version? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

