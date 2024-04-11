NLE Choppa Delivers Raunchy Remix Of Tyla's "Water" During Kai Cenat Stream

NLE Choppa's explicit rhymes continue to leave listeners shocked.

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
246 Views
2023 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards

South African starlet Tyla's 2023 hit "Water" was recently given the NLE Choppa treatment, and it's as raunchy as one would expect. The rapper appeared on Kai Cenat's stream earlier this week, where he freestyled over the famous track while the internet icon danced behind him. It doesn't appear as though the 21-year-old was taking his remix too seriously. Either way, some commenters think he nailed it, and are sounding off on Twitter/X.

"I mean it could have been worse," one fan writes. "This good tunes," another claims. Some critics weren't impressed, however, and are calling for the Memphis-born performer to leave the song alone. "I think we need to take a step back with music," one Twitter/X user says. Someone else adds, "This is so trash." Check out NLE Choppa's "Water" freestyle down below.

Read More: NLE Choppa Shocks Fans With NSFW Track And Dance Moves At Rolling Loud

NLE Choppa's NSFW Freestyle

Most viewers are focused on NLE Choppa's raunchy bars, but plenty are also concerned with how Tyla will feel about the remix, and how Kai was dancing during it. "Tyla never coming back on Kai Cenat stream after this NLE Choppa freestyle," one user writes. "Kai turning up to it like it’s the next best hit," another says. This is far from the first time NLE Choppa's explicit lyrics left fans in awe, however. Last month, he performed a new song for his audience at Rolling Loud, which garnered quite a few reactions for its NSFW rhymes and his suggestive dance moves. The track, "Slut Me Out 2," is scheduled for release at midnight (April 12).

His increasingly scandalous social media activity even recently caught the attention of Adam22, who complimented the MC for one of his thirst traps. He didn't seem interested in the No Jumper host, but did note that he'd be willing to get to know his wife, Lena The Plug. What do you think of NLE Choppa's "Water" freestyle? Do you prefer his or Tyla's version? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: NLE Choppa Trolls Blueface On Social Media But Still Wants Him Freed

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 2MusicNLE Choppa Puts Mike Jones On Blast For Copyrighting Previously-Cleared Song
2023 Video Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicNLE Choppa's New Thirst Trap Leaves Nothing To The Imagination
2023 Video Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicNLE Choppa Gets Curved By PinkyDoll, His Baby Mama Posts Pictures Of Their Son
NLE Choppa Mike Jones Sample Response Hip Hop NewsMusicMike Jones Responds To NLE Choppa's Call-Out Over Sample Issues