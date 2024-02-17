Adam22 Shuts Down NLE Choppa As Rapper Thirsts After Lena The Plug

NLE Choppa and taking the sexually charged bit too far - name a more iconic duo. Adam22 shut down the rapper after he shot his shot with Adam's wife, Lena the Plug. "Relax bro I was just complimenting your d-ck," the No Jumper host wrote on X after Choppa became horny on main. After Adam had shouted out Choppa, Choppa turned around a went after Lena. "Tell Lena I said get at me. Just me n ha tho, we don’t need u," Choppa wrote.

As a result, it appears that any potential appearance for Choppa on Plug Talk has been swiftly rescinded. However, as mentioned, this is nothing new for Choppa. He has a long history of shooting his shot with women who aren't interested or turning people off by taking the bit too far.

NLE Choppa Gets Curved By PinkyDoll

A prime example of Choppa's behavior occurred last year when he streamed with TikTok star, PinkyDoll. Choppa was all over the viral "NPC Streamer". However, Pinky was having none of it. This led to one particularly uncomfortable moment, when Pinky leaned down to see her chat better and Choppa leaned into smell her hair and whisper in her ear. However, Pinky was having none of it. Immediately straightening up and asking "What is this going on behind me? Way too much." Choppa tried to defend himself, saying "That's just how I do" but Pinky simply continued to rebuff him. It's not particularly easy to watch as Choppa continues to read the room incredibly poorly.

Meanwhile, Choppa's ex, Marissa DaNae, was taking to Instagram to post a very wholesome picture of her son with Choppa, Chozen. It's been a while since everything went down between the couple but Marissa claimed that Choppa had paid for her to get IVF and then ditched her soon after she became pregnant. It's unclear just how involved Choppa is as a father but Chozen appears to be getting plenty of love from his mom regardless. DaNae also posted pictures from across October, including the pair dressing up for Halloween.

