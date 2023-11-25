NLE Choppa's New Thirst Trap Leaves Nothing To The Imagination

NLE Choppa bared everything in his latest thirst trap. Choppa cut off the image just above anything too NSFW but people weren't too jazzed about the image. It might have been because Choppa's phone case features an image of him with his infant daughter. "Be thankful for my mirror selfies," Choppa added as a caption to close out the underwhelming post.

Of course, this is not the first time that Choppa's selfies has got a less than warm reception. Back in May, another mirror selfie earned the ire of Saucy Santana. "NLE PLZ!!! OK!" Santana wrote in one comment before following up with "Take it to OF! I'm aggravated." However, the internet appears to have taken these comments completely the wrong way. Numerous gossip outlets have reposted the images stating that the comments are evidence of Santana thirsting for Choppa. Instead, it's quite the opposite. Furthermore, the whole speculation appears to be based entirely on a lack of reading comprehension and the fact that Santana is openly gay.

NLE Choppa Gets Curved By PinkyDoll

Meanwhile, Choppa has continued his trend of striking out with women. Choppa got shot down by PinkyDoll during an appearance on her stream. Choppa was all over the viral "NPC Streamer". However, Pinky was having none of it. This led to one particularly uncomfortable moment, when Pinky leaned down to see her chat better and Choppa leaned into smell her hair and whisper in her ear. However, Pinky was having none of it. Immediately straightening up and asking "What is this going on behind me? Way too much." Choppa tried to defend himself, saying "That's just how I do" but Pinky simply continued to rebuff him. It's not particularly easy to watch as Choppa continues to read the room incredibly poorly.

Meanwhile, Choppa's ex, Marissa DaNae, was taking to Instagram to post a very wholesome picture of her son with Choppa, Chozen. It's been a while since everything went down between the couple but Marissa claimed that Choppa had paid for her to get IVF and then ditched her soon after she became pregnant. It's unclear just how involved Choppa is as a father but Chozen appears to be getting plenty of love from his mom regardless. DaNae also posted pictures from across October, including the pair dressing up for Halloween.

