PinkyDoll Claps Back At Critics Of Her Music

PinkyDoll has responded to people criticizing her foray into music. "Y'all saying I don't got no bars. Y'all saying I can't rap," Pinky said before rapping along to her song "Ice Cream So Good". The track was created earlier this year as a promotional endeavor with FashionNova. It was widely panned for being incredibly generic and also having the additional cringe factor of being a literal advertisement.

Pinky's response came after she recently previewed her new song "Yes Popcorn", another reference to her NPC streams. Once again, it was widely panned for its generic beat and weak hook. In the clip Pinky previewed, all can be heard is an autotuned hook that repeats "Yes Popcorn" and "Gang Gang" over and over. "As a child I thought 2023 would have flying cars, robot maids, and teleportation. Not…whatever the f-ck the sh-t is," one person derided the track on social media.

However, another criticism being leveled at the TikTok star is that she has done nothing to address the "Light Skin Fishing" allegations made against earlier this year. "She still using that light filter proudly 😂, one person noted on social media while reacting to Pinky's response video. It was an appearance at the Streamys in August that initially started the controversy. Fans were quick to point out that Pinky was much darker IRL than she appeared in her content. This led people to speculate that the content creator was utilizing lighting and makeup to lighten her skin to garner more attention online. While Sinon is a Black woman, there have long been arguments that lighter-skinned Black women find more success compared to their darker-skinned counterparts.

Pinky later addressed these claims in a conversation with TMZ. "Well you know, when I go into the sun, I get a little darker. But I love to be a Black woman, what can you do?" she began. "I think they are just hating." The interviewer quickly moved on to a different topic without challenging Pinky's answer. However, nearly six months later, it's clear that Pinky intends to do nothing about the hotly-debated criticism being leveled against her.

