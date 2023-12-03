Is Kim Kardashian Single? NLE Choppa Appears To Shoot His Shot On IG

It looks like Kim K is NLA Choppa's celebrity crush.

BYCaroline Fisher
NLE Choppa and Kim Kardashian

Recently, NLE Choppa took to social media to ask fans which "Shotta Flow" is their favorite, seemingly revealing his celebrity crush in the process. He shared a few photos of himself posted up in a bathroom surrounded by cash, as well as one of his phone background.

The background features none other than Kim Kardashian, posing in a nude suede dress. He didn't mention the SKIMS founder anywhere else in his post, but he was sure to tag her, appearing to shoot his shot with a couple of flirty emojis. The background reveal has certainly managed to get fans talking. While some note their considerable age difference, others seem to think he might actually have a chance. The mother of four has yet to respond to the post.

Kim Kardashian Might Be NLE Choppa's Celebrity Crush

As far as fans know, Kim is single these days, though she seems set on staying that way for the foreseeable future. She chatted with hairstylist Chris Appleton about her status on a recent episode of The Kardashians, revealing that she goes "back and forth" with the idea of marrying again. She says that for now, she's "in a calm place," suggesting that, "maybe that's when it's good to invite energy [in]."

While this technically leaves room for possibility, Kim is far from the first celebrity lady that NLE Choppa has had his eye on as of late. Earlier this month, for example, he linked up with viral "NPC Streamer" PinkyDoll. He attempted to make a few moves on the internet personality, however, she was having none of it. He also welcomed a baby boy named ChoZen Wone with Marissa Da'Nae a few months back, though their relationship status remains unclear. What do you think of NLE Choppa having Kim Kardashian as his phone background? Do you think she's his celebrity crush? Would they make a good couple? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

