Kim Kardashian & North West Sing Ye's "Bound 2," Tween Exposes Mom's Lies To Kendall Jenner

Seeing as she's the daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, we weren't surprised to find out that 10-year-old North has both attitude and serious creative talent. The more of her that we see on TikTok and the family's reality show, the more the world falls in love with the young girl. In the past, Kardashian has described her firstborn as a "lesson," and we can certainly see why. On a new episode of their Hulu series, Kendall Jenner revealed that Northie wasn't shy about exposing her mom for lying about her thoughts on the supermodel's 2023 Met Gala look.

"By the way, North, you need to have like, some loyalty," the SKIMS founder tells her daughter in the clip below. "When mommy talks s**t about people, you cannot go tell them!" During this rant, West's cousin, Penelope Disick, and her dad, Scott, sat awkwardly in the room listening to Kardashian complain. "Why would you tell Auntie Kendall I hated her outfit?" she asked before the camera cuts to the 818 Tequila owner in a confessional with Kylie.

North West Keeps Kim Kardashian Honest

While she clearly gives the 43-year-old no shortage of headaches, having North and her three other children close by also keeps Kardashian young at heart. She and her tween have tons of fun learning TikTok choreography together, recently dancing along to a mash-up of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and "Crank That." Elsewhere, the socialite proved she's doing her best to be a civil co-parent with her ex-husband by singing along to one of his biggest Yeezus-era hits, "Bound 2."

More Mother-Daughter Antics

Keep scrolling to see videos of Kim Kardashian and North West dancing and singing along to both Ye and Soulja Boy. Which viral TikTok track do you hope the mother-daughter duo uses in their next video? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news.

