North West’s First Magazine Cover Shows Her Swag, Tween Kills “Clueless” Costume With Kim Kardashian

Since North West was born, the world has been expecting big things from the 10-year-old. Of course, with parents like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, it's no wonder she's already exhibiting such impressive creative talents in an array of areas. Thanks to her TikTok account, we get to see a lot of North's bold personality shining through on a regular basis, however, it's her first-ever magazine cover that truly proves how confident she is. On Tuesday (October 31), Kardashian unveiled photos from her eldest daughter's shoot with i-D, marking a huge debut for her.

In the accompanying interview, the California native has plenty of praise for his father, particularly his "Through The Wire" single, which she named as her most-listened-to song at this time. "I like singing, performing is my favourite," the growing girl told the outlet. When asked if she thinks that passion is inherited from her family, North replied, "Sometimes. Mostly from me though, and then a little bit of my dad."

North West is Her Own Style Icon for i-D Magazine

As far as who the eldest of four's style icon is, she didn't hesitate to name herself. "Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side. When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive," North shared when asked about her plans for the future.

Just hours before Kardashian proudly revealed her child's latest achievement on IG, the pair shared mother-daughter photos together in their Halloween costumes. While the 43-year-old channelled Cher from Clueless, North dressed up as her BFF, Dionne, played by Stacey Dash.

Kim Kardashian and Her Eldest Are Clueless

Do you think that Kim Kardashian and North West killed their Halloween costumes this year? Let us know in the comments, and read the tween's full interview with i-D Magazine at the first Via below.

