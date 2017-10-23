i-D magazine
- TVNorth West Reveals Her Favorite Kanye West Song, Claims She Wanted To Meet TupacNorth West had a lot to say in her latest interview.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearNorth West's First Magazine Cover Shows Her Swag, Tween Kills "Clueless" Costume With Kim KardashianNorthie named "Through the Wire" by her dad, Kanye West, as her "favourite song right now."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKendall Jenner's Nude Photoshoot Has IG Users Calling Out The App's Community GuidelinesKendall's naked picture wasn't taken down when countless other accounts are censored every day.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCity Girls Lament That "Twitter & The Internet World Have Got Out Of Control"The ladies recently spoke about the negativity they receive, complaining that people don't really hate, they just want to go viral.By Erika Marie
- MusicTravis Scott Takes Over L.A. Street With Surprise Pop-Up & Screaming FansThe rapper is promoting his Spike Jonze collaboration for "i-D" magazine.By Erika Marie
- MusicKendrick Lamar Has A New Sound On The WayDuring an interview with his protege Baby Keem for i-D magazine, Kendrick Lamar explains the importance of reinventing his sound. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKanye West Interviews Pharrell & Compares Him To Michael JacksonKanye West and Pharrell Williams praise each other in a brand new interview for i-D Magazine.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRihanna Interviews Lena Waithe, Skylar Diggins & More For Special Edition MagazineRihanna teams up with i-D for "Rihannazine". By Noah C
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Busts Out Her Bra For Seductive Magazine ShootMegan Thee Stallion shares her favorite photos from an upcoming i-D Magazine feature.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSolange Gets Sexy & Shows Off Those Legs In Her All Black EverythingThe singer rocks the cover of "Office."By Erika Marie
- MusicSZA Loves Rihanna, Calls Frank Ocean A "King" & Preaches Kendrick LamarSZA has good taste in musicians. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Covers I-D Magazine Talks Succeeding As A Minority & MoreCardi B once questioned being a history teacher, but it simply didn't pay enough. By Chantilly Post
- MusicFrank Ocean Shares Visual Essay & Personal Letter On Saying "Yes"Frank Ocean plays photographer for his latest spread in i-D magazine. By Chantilly Post