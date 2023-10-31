North West Reveals Her Favorite Kanye West Song, Claims She Wanted To Meet Tupac

North West is someone who at the age of 10, is already being interviewed for magazines. I-D Magazine recently had her as their cover today, and it came with a Q&A-style interview. Overall, there have been a lot of storylines to come out of this piece. Of course, this should not be surprising. After all, she is the daughter of Kanye West, who has never minced words in his life. Furthermore, in the past, North has done plenty of things that suggest that she has a few of her dad's traits. Consequently, people were interested to see what she might have to say and what she would even be asked about.

During the interview, North was asked about what she would like to do when she is older. Her answer to this question was actually very interesting. She said that she wanted to own SKIMS and Yeezy. Furthermore, she claimed that being an artist and a basketball player would also interest her quite a bit. Overall, these were some big revelations. However, she also got to speak on her favorite song right now. As it turns out, that song is "Through The Wire," by her father.

North West Tells All

It was a very cute answer that showcases the kind of admiration North has for Kanye. Additionally, she was asked about which person would she like to meet. North simply stated that it would be Tupac. It is a very unique answer, especially for someone her age. If one thing is clear, it is that she has been reading up on her history, and is always trying to learn more about the history of hip-hop.

