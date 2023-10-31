North West Wants SKIMS & Yeezy To Be Hers In The Future, Reveals Another Iconic Halloween Look

Of Kimye's four children, North West is the one whom the public has gotten to know the best since she arrived in 2013. Obviously, because she's the oldest, but also due to the tween's highly creative and expressive nature. We've seen her supporting both Kim Kardashian and Ye in their pursuits in the past, and now that she's 10, her family felt it was finally time for Northie to make her magazine debut. On Tuesday (October 31) photos from her interview with i-D Magazine hit the net, proving that the TikToker is every bit as iconic as each of her parents.

When the outlet asked West about her plans for the future, she made it clear that she wants a hand in both her mom's shapewear brand and her father's sneaker/clothing company. "A basketball player, a rapper, um... Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side," the growing girl told the outlet of her many aspirations. "When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive," North hilariously added.

North West is Looking Forward to the Future

In conclusion, the California native declared, "So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner." Seeing as she's arguably one of the best-set-up nepo babies in Hollywood, we wouldn't be surprised to see her accomplish all of that and even more.

Not only is today North's major magazine debut, but it also marks another year of Halloween celebrations for her. Earlier this morning, a video of her and cousin Penelope Disick dressed as The Cheetah Girls hit the internet. Interestingly, their uncle, Rob Kardashian, formerly dated one of the Disney film's lead starlets, Adrienne Bailon.

Kimye's Daughter and Her Cousin Penelope are The Cheetah Girls

Which of North West's Halloween looks has been your favourite this year – her tribute to Ye, Clueless with Kim Kardashian, or today's cheetahlicious display with her besties? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

