Kim Kardashian’s Faux Nipple SKIMS Bra Breaks The Internet

It's been said that the Devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder. With each passing year, it becomes more evident that her second eldest daughter, Kim Kardashian, inherited her hustle, as the California native's drive to create new and innovative products never stops. Since she first launched her shapewear company, SKIMS, we've seen countless viral designs come from Kim and her team, who have seemingly been working around the clock on two rollouts that began appearing on social media this weekend. For the fellas, the 43-year-old is finally launching SKIMS MENS, which is already quickly selling out online.

Her other upcoming release is for a slightly more niche audience – bold supporters of the #FreeTheNipple movement. In the near future, SKIMS will be selling bras with built-in nipples, allowing people to appear as though their areolas are on display while still maintaining the modesty and comfort that comes with wearing a bra. Not everyone understands the design, but for those who may have lost their breasts to cancer, or can't go braless due to size, but still enjoy the "shock factor" of showing their nipples, these garments can be a game changer.

Kim Kardashian Unveils an Exciting New Project

At first, some users thought Kardashian was pranking them, but seeing as it's nearly November, April Fools is still a long way away, leaving the internet to process the new SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra. "Imagine he takes your shirt off and this is what you're wearing," one person joked on Twitter yesterday afternoon. "Kim is working and I can’t even hate. To the folks with breasts, is this a desired product? I’ve always assumed people wanted to hide their nipples. Interested to see what comes of this," another curious person pondered.

Social Media Reacts

Keep scrolling to read the internet's initial reaction to Kim Kardashian's new faux nipple bra from SKIMS. Do you see the value in the mother of four's bold new product? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

