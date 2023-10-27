Kim Kardashian Rakes In Millions With SKIMS MENS Line

Kim Kardashian has proven herself to be an exceptionally savvy businessperson. Although there are some people out there who are skeptical of the things she has done, you cannot discount her talent. Overall, she has made hundreds of millions of dollars. Furthermore, her net worth is close to $2 billion. As for her new brand SKIMS, the clothing company is now evaluated at about $4 billion. It just goes to show that she knows how to build an empire, whether it be on TV or in online retail.

Recently, the SKIMS brand got an influx of publicity thanks to their latest campaign. The brand enlisted the likes of Nick Bosa, Neymar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the new SKIMS MENS line. Prior to their campaign, SKIMS had never made men's clothes before. However, their efforts here were very much appreciated by men. The clothes looked good, and as TMZ reports, this translated into a plethora of sales.

Read More: The Game Reminisces With Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton Throwback

Kim Kardashian Wins Big

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 21: Kim Kardashian attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Week on June 21, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chesnot/WireImage)

In just five minutes, 25,000 orders were placed. This reportedly led to the most traffic they've ever had. Subsequently, the company was able to make millions of dollars in just a short window. Needless to say, giving the brand a men's line was way overdue. Men were clamoring for the SKIMS blueprint, and Kim has now delivered. From here on out, it will be interesting to see how the brand is able to capitalize on this new audience.

Let us know what you think of the SKIMS MENS line, down below. Did you cop anything from the collection? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from the streetwear world. We will be sure to keep you up to date on some of the biggest clothing brands in the world. There are certainly some dope releases left for 2023.

Read More: Taylor Swift At Chiefs-Chargers, Kim Kardashian Uses “Speak Now” On Instagram Story

[Via]