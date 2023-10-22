The Game Reminisces With Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton Throwback

Recently, The Game took to social media to throw it way back, unveiling an old photo of him posing alongside Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton. "Had the hottest chicks in the game rocking my chains," he captioned the photo, which shows each of them wearing bling featuring his rap moniker. The trio were celebrating the 2006 launch of Hilton's self-titled debut at Privilege nightclub in West Hollywood.

According to The Game, he went on to date Kim for a short time in 2007 prior to her relationship with Reggie Bush, and he was “damn near in love." Allegedly, the two of them broke things off after he spotted Bush in her condo building. "We start dating a little bit, but I would always hook my Xbox up," he told U.S. Weekly. "She had that good internet."

The Game Shares Old Photo Alongside Kim And Paris

This isn't the first time The Game showed off just how successful he was at his peak, however. At the end of last month, the "Where I'm From" performer went on a rant during a club appearance, reminding everyone of his influence on the rap game. "I took Nipsey's CD, put it in my pocket," he began. "I took Kendrick on tour when Kendrick was Jay Rock's hype man." The Game continued, "I put the west on my back. So when n****s say 'I'm him,' no n***a, I'm him."

On top of music, The Game also centers his life around family nowadays, showing love to his kids on social media. In August, he shared a heartfelt message for his daughter California "Cali" Dream in honor of her 13th birthday. "Being your father is my absolute favorite thing to do in life," he wrote. What do you think of The Game sharing a throwback photo alongside Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

