The Game Shares Emotional Instagram Post For His 13-Year-Old Daughter’s Birthday

What are some things that get you in the feels? Is it losing someone close to you? Is it celebrating a couple getting married? Or what about giving birth to a child? There are plenty of reasons to be sad and cry or get all warm and fuzzy inside. These recent Instagram posts from The Game might just get you to tear up and feel good. The burly West Coast rapper took to his social media account to wish his 13-year-old daughter a happy birthday. He makes it feel like it is your kid you are celebrating, and it is a beautiful set of pictures.

In addition, The Game broke it up into three separate posts. In the first one, he says, “I’m late on posting this am because every time I’ve thought of you this morning my eyes swelled up with tears. If I could have one wish… it would be to go back in the past & relive all of the moments we’ve shared together just to hold the little you a lot tighter. How’d we get here so fast ?? How does a little baby who needed me to do every single thing for her grow to be such a beautiful young woman who can do almost everything for herself ??”

The Game Posts A Loving Tribute: Take A Look

That paragraph symbolizes what it means to be a parent. You never want to lose your kids to less and less independence. They feel like they can do more things without much help. That is the exact sentiment The Game shares here. It makes for a heartbreaking feeling, but also one of pride. He can feel good that he raised his daughter the right way. However, at the same time, it is hard to see them grow up. The second post’s caption ends it beautifully saying, “You are the perfect daughter for me. I thank God for you every chance I get. You are my world. Period.”

What are your thoughts on these birthday photos and comments by The Game? Did this post make you get emotional too? If you had a child start to become a teenager how would it make you feel? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

