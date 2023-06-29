The world of hip-hop was forever changed by the iconic figure of Christopher Wallace, more famously known as The Notorious B.I.G or Biggie Smalls. His profound impact on the genre, and his untimely death, left a void that countless artists have strived to fill. This article examines artists who, while distinct in their own right, bear a resemblance to Biggie Smalls in their style, flow, or thematic content.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z, a fellow Brooklyn native, is arguably one of the most successful artists to follow in Biggie’s footsteps. He carries the torch of Biggie’s legacy, with a similar East Coast sound and dense lyricism. Jay-Z’s storytelling prowess, coupled with his nuanced observations of street life, mirrors Biggie’s ability to depict life’s grit and glory with a poetic touch.

A member of the influential group The Lox, Jadakiss has consistently showcased a street-hardened lyricism reminiscent of Biggie Smalls. His intricate rhymes and vivid portrayals of urban realities reflect the kind of storytelling depth that Biggie mastered. Jadakiss’ gruff delivery and gritty narrative style have often drawn comparisons to Biggie’s own style.

With his deep, booming voice and larger-than-life persona, Rick Ross bears an uncanny sonic resemblance to Biggie. Ross’s music, often characterized by tales of opulence and street life, echoes the thematic duality present in Biggie’s work. Ross’ confident flow and knack for crafting memorable hooks make him a significant figure in the lineage of Biggie-inspired artists.

West Coast rapper The Game has always worn his influences on his sleeve. His tributes to Biggie Smalls extend throughout his catalog. However, Big’s influence on the game has been demonstrated over the years. The Game’s narrative style and bravado bear a striking resemblance to the late rapper. The Game’s ability to switch between aggressive and introspective tones echoes the emotional range that Biggie brought to his music.

Big Pun showcased a lyrical prowess and rapid-fire delivery that drew inevitable comparisons to Biggie. While Pun’s career was also tragically short, his contribution to the genre remains significant. His ability to weave complex rhymes while maintaining an engaging narrative mirrors Biggie’s skills as a masterful storyteller.

TLDR/Conclusion

In conclusion, while each of these artists has their unique stylistic elements and thematic focuses, the influence of Biggie Smalls is undeniable. They’ve each taken elements of Biggie’s style – whether it’s his storytelling depth, his unflinching portrayal of street life, or his distinctive flow – and incorporated them into their own music. In doing so, they’ve helped to keep Biggie’s legacy alive, ensuring that his impact on the genre continues to be felt.

It’s important to note that while these artists may sound like Biggie, they are not mere imitations. Each artist has put their unique spin on the foundational elements of Biggie’s style. Through their career, they created a sound that is both familiar and refreshingly new. This demonstrates the enduring influence of Biggie Smalls, proving that his music continues to inspire and shape the landscape of hip-hop.