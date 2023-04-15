biggie smalls
- MusicCJ Wallace Net Worth 2024: What Is Biggie's Son Worth?Delve into the net worth of CJ Wallace, the son of Faith Evans and the legendary Notorious B.I.G.By Axl Banks
- Pop CultureJay-Z Or Biggie Smalls? Lil Wayne Takes His Pick: WatchWeezy spoke with YG about other hip-hop icons on the 4Hunnid Podcast recently.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBiggie Smalls' Estate Reaches Settlement In World Trade Center Pictures LawsuitThis legal dispute centered around the commercial use of the iconic photos of The Notorious B.I.G. with the Twin Towers as their backdrop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentBiggie Smalls Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Legendary RapperExplore Biggie Smalls' net worth of $10 million in 2024, and the factors that contributed to his enduring legacy in the hip-hop industry.By Jake Skudder
- RelationshipsBiggie Smalls Was "Scared" To Tell Charli Baltimore Of Faith Evans Pregnancy, She ClaimsBaltimore, an on-and-off-again partner of The Notorious B.I.G., also spoke on what their relationship dynamic was like.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFaith Evans Reveals That Biggie Smalls Allegedly Let Her Collab With TupacApparently "Hit 'Em Up" isn't the full picture of the story of The Notorious B.I.G.'s legendary rivalry with 'Pac- which Faith says wasn't much of a rivalry at all.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicUsher Names, In His Opinion, The Greatest Rappers Of All TimeThe R&B superstar named three MCs in his answer, and set a high bar for his standards.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsLonzo Ball Freestyles Over Biggie: WatchLonzo Ball appears to be in good spirits.By Alexander Cole
- MusicThe Notorious B.I.G.'s Debut Single "Party & Bullsh*t" Turns 30Since it came out 30 years ago, “Party and Bullsh*t” has remained a classic hit and is enjoyed by rap fans today. By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicRappers Like Biggie Smalls: Jay-Z, Jadakiss, Rick Ross, The Game And MoreExplore the enduring legacy of Biggie Smalls in hip-hop through the lens of artists like Jay-Z, Jadakiss, Rick Ross, The Game, and Big Pun.By Jake Skudder
- Original ContentWhat Was The Highest-Selling Hip Hop Album Of The '90s?The Golden Era of hip hop produced many masterful cuts—but this one stood out from the rest.By Jake Skudder
- MusicDJ Drama Believes Tupac & Biggie Would've Been As Rich As Jay-Z, Diddy & Dr. DreDo you think 'Pac and Big would've been like the hip-hop moguls of today?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsBiggie Smalls' Birthday: Stream "Get Money" Feat. Junior M.A.F.I.A. In Honour Of His Heavenly 51stHBD to an east coast icon.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBiggie Smalls Allegedly Cried When He Heard Tupac's "Hit 'Em Up" DissMaybe this storyteller is just looking for some clout.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentHip Hop Double Albums: 11 Essentials From Tupac, Biggie, & MoreMaking a double album is not an easy task. We look at some of the most essential hip hop double discs.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicBiggie & Diddy's Sons Speak On Continuing Their Fathers' LegaciesQuincy Brown, Justin and Christian "King" Combs, and Christopher "CJ" Wallace spoke on how their fathers' impact changed their lives- and the lives of many others.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralAI Biggie Covers Nas' "N.Y. State of Mind," Twitter Is DividedWhat are your thoughts on the sudden increase in artificial intelligence-generated songs?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSnoop Dogg Has Mixed Feelings Towards Biggie & 2Pac AI AlbumLooks like AI's trying to ruin music for everybody. By James Jones
- MusicBiggie Smalls Nearly Ran Over Concert Promoter With A Bus: ReportIt seems that Biggie reportedly blew off a promoter so fast that he almost ran him over while moving to the next city.By Gabriel Bras Nevares