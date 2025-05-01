Tiny Harris recently revisited a moment that still lingers in hip-hop history—Notorious B.I.G.’s infamous jab at Xscape in the mid-'90s.

During a reflective interview, the singer and television personality detailed how the late rapper later apologized for insulting the R&B group in his 1994 track “Just Playin’ (Dreams).” In the unreleased song, Biggie rattled off explicit fantasies about women in music, tossing out lines for shock and comedy.

But one line landed wrong. “I’ll f*** RuPaul before I f*** them ugly-ass Xscape bitches,” he rapped, sparking outrage and emotional fallout.

At the time, Xscape was climbing fast. The group—Tiny Harris, Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, and LaTocha Scott—had solidified their presence with soulful harmonies and platinum records.

But the diss, coming from one of the most respected voices in rap, hit hard. Tiny admitted they were blindsided.

Though the lyric was framed as satire, it echoed the dismissive and degrading tone women in music were regularly subjected to. Within a male-dominated culture, even a throwaway line from a rap icon could reinforce damaging narratives.

Eventually, Biggie took accountability. Tiny revealed that he approached the group in person during an awards show and offered a sincere apology.

She recalled him saying, “I’m sorry for saying that. Y’all are beautiful.” The moment, while brief, helped ease the tension and revealed a side of the rapper rarely seen publicly—a man willing to own up to a misstep.

Biggie Smalls Apologizes To Tiny Harris

Tiny appreciated the gesture, especially given the culture of that era, where apologies from male artists were uncommon. His words didn’t erase the insult, but they carried weight. She acknowledged that the group chose not to let the lyric define them, particularly after Biggie’s death in 1997.

Still, the memory lingered. The line followed them, becoming an unfortunate footnote in their rise, one that surfaced in conversations and interviews for years.

Kandi and Tiny have both revisited the topic over time, often with a mix of humor and candor. Yet the apology stands out.

It was rare, honest, and—most importantly—human. In a genre that often glorified bravado over vulnerability, Biggie’s quiet moment of accountability remains significant.

Tiny’s recollection offers a window into the deeper tensions women have long navigated in hip-hop. Behind the music and spectacle, there are scars, conversations, and sometimes—apologies that matter.