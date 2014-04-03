ready to die
- MusicThe Notorious B.I.G.'s Debut "Ready To Die" Turns 29Marking 29 years since The Notorious B.I.G. released his official introduction, an album that reshaped Hip Hop.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Notorious B.I.G.'s Biggest HitsTo celebrate Biggie's birthday, we're taking a look at the biggest hits from Notorious B.I.G's short yet impactful discography. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicMethod Man Admits To Biting Nas For Biggie Collab On "The What"Method Man says that he was biting Nas' flow for his appearance on The Notorious B.I.G.’s "The What."By Cole Blake
- MusicNas Reveals He "Got Too High" To Finish Collaboration With BiggieThe "King's Disease" emcee explained that he made it to the studio with Biggie, but his friend gave him some strong sticky icky.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearFILA Honors Biggie's Debut Album With Brand New CollectionIn honor of the 25th anniversary of "Ready To Die," FILA teams up with the estate of Biggie Smalls for a brand new collection.By Aron A.
- MusicDiddy & Voletta Wallace React To Biggie's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame InductionDiddy and Biggie's Mom celebrate the Notorious B.I.G's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.By Dominiq R.
- MusicLil Kim, Rick Ross, Faith Evans & More Attend Biggie Inspires Art ExhibitMay Biggie continue to rest in peace. By Chantilly Post
- MusicRick Ross Shares Photo After Meeting The Notorious B.I.G.'s ChildrenA nice affair to honour Biggie. By Noah C
- Original ContentThe Notorious B.I.G's "Ready To Die": A Raw & Captivating RealityFrom Lil Wayne’s "Tha Carter III" cover to Travis Scott's “SICKO MODE,” "Ready To Die" followed hip-hop on its journey to becoming a global phenomenon. By Aron A.
- NewsThe Notorious B.I.G. Vividly Captures The Reality Of The Drug Game In "Everyday Struggle"Bringing back a classic Biggie record to celebrate the anniversary of "Ready To Die."By Aron A.
- MusicThe Baby From The Notorious B.I.G's "Ready To Die" Album Cover Is All Grown Up NowKeithroy Yearwood is now in his twenties.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWatch Ashanti Pay Tribute To Biggie: "I'm A Rapper At Heart"Ashanti can spit some bars...By hnhh
- EntertainmentApparently Wendy's Is Dropping A Mixtape, Complete With A Biggie ReferenceWhat's Beef?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicRIP Notorious B.I.G: What's Your Favorite Biggie Track?Rest in peace to a hip-hop legend, The Notorious B.I.G. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Notorious B.I.G. Lands Fifth Album To Sell A Million CopiesBiggie has landed his fifth platinum album 20 years after his death. By Aron A.
- MusicBiggie's "Ready To Die" To Be Re-Issued On Limited Edition Vinyl"Ready To Die" will be re-serviced for the first time in over a decade.By Aron A.
- MusicMary J. Blige Discusses Hopping On Biggie's “One More Chance (Remix)"Get the lowdown on how Biggie and Mary J. Blige's classic remix came to be.By hnhh
- Original ContentThe 10 Most Iconic '90s Hip-Hop Album CoversFrom Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" to DMX's "Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood", here are the 10 most iconic hip hop album covers of the '90s.By Chris Tart
- NewsNotorious B.I.G.'s Estate Sued By R&B Singer For Sample Used In "The What"Lee Hutson alleges that 20 year-old song "The What" unlawfully sampled his 1973 song "Can't Say Enough About Mom"By Patrick Lyons