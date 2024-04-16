National Recording Registry Adds Releases By The Notorious B.I.G., Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, And More

Earlier today, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced this year's 25 recordings to be added to the National Recording Registry. Among “the defining sounds of history" will now sit The Notorious B.I.G.'s 1994 debut album Ready To Die, Slick Rick's 1999 The Art Of Storytelling cut with Doug E. Fresh, "La-Di-Da-Di," and more. Songs and albums by ABBA, the Chicks, the Cars, Bill Withers, Jefferson Airplane, and Kronos Quartet have also been added.

While fans are certainly glad that some of hip hop's most iconic releases have finally been recognized by Congress, many are shocked that it took this long. Others argue that it's better late than never. After all, it even took this long for Gene Autry's 1949 version of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" to be recognized. 2023 inductees included Mariah Carey’s iconic holiday track “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Queen Latifah's debut studio album All Hail the Queen, and more.

Read More: Rappers Inducted In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Librarian Of Congress Announces 25 More “Defining Sounds Of History"

Special guest rappers Slick Rick (left) and Doug E. Fresh performs on the "Best of Both Worlds" tour, November 1, 2004 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

The news also follows today's announcement that the 2024 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees will be announced on April 21. Judge Lionel Richie, who's a member of the Rock Hall himself, and Ryan Seacrest will announce the inductees during an episode of American Idol. Among this year's nominees are Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, Eric B. & Rakim, Kool & The Gang, and more.

What do you think of the latest additions to the National Recording Registry? What about The Notorious B.I.G., Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, and more making the cut? Are you surprised it took this long? What else do you think should be added? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and also keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, And More Are Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2024 Nominees

[Via]