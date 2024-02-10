Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, And More Are Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2024 Nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the 15 artists being nominated for the Hall's Class of 2024. A Tribe Called Quest, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Jane's Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Oasis, Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton, Sade, and Sinead O'Connor have all been named as preliminary nominees. The inductees will be named in April after fan and industry voting.

Last year's Hall of Fame class was comprised of George Michael, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine, Sheryl Crow, The Spinners, and Willie Nelson. Additionally, A Tribe Called Quest are the only holdover nominees from 2023. Who would you put into the Hall from the 2024 inductees? Let us know in the comments.

Nas Gives Rakim His Flowers At Grandmaster Hip-Hop Awards

There is a valid debate around everything nominee. However, some have already started to receive awards and praise elsewhere. In November, Nas had some major love for Rakim at the Grandmaster Hip-Hop Awards. "When I first heard your music...If you had told me that I would be on stage saluting you...Like, this is crazy. This is a rapper's dream. This is a hip-hop artist's dream. This don't make no sense. It not regular, this don't happen. This happen because it was supposed to happen. What you laid down, the foundation. When I first heard your music, they was doing a dance to your music in my neighborhood. I didn't understand how there was a synchronized dance to a song that just came out called the wop," Nas said in his speech.

Of course, Rakim is widely considered one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. 1987's Paid In Full is seen as one of the genre's most influential albums. However, that can be said for most of Rakim's catalog. Furthermore, it's only fitting that Nas shout out the pioneer as passionately as he did as part of the final weeks of hip-hop's 50th anniversary. Furthermore, it's extra poignant coming from the Queens rapper, who has been open in the past about just how much Rakim has inspired his own work.

