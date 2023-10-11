Rakim & LL Cool J Honor Marley Marl At BET Hip Hop Awards

The BET Hip Hop Awards witnessed an unforgettable moment as hip-hop legends Rakim and LL Cool J paid tribute to the influential Marley Marl through their timeless performances. LL Cool J performed "Jinglin Baby," "Mr Good Bar," "Around the Way Girl" & "Mama Said Knock You Out." Then, Rakim joined the stage to perform "Eric B for President" and "Paid In Full." This monumental event served as a reminder of hip-hop's rich history and enduring impact. Marley Marl, known for his groundbreaking production work in the 1980s, played a pivotal role in shaping the hip-hop landscape. He's renowned for pioneering the use of sampling and was instrumental in the rise of some of rap's most iconic artists.

Rakim, often cited as one of the greatest lyricists in hip-hop, took to the stage to honor Marley Marl. He delivered a dope performance of "Paid In Full," a classic track that is not only a reminder to Rakim's lyrical abilities but also a reflection of Marley Marl's exceptional production skills. The audience was treated to Rakim's flow and lyrical mastery, reminiscent of the golden era of hip-hop. This performance also coincided with the 50th year anniversary of hip-hop.

Rakim And LL Cool J Pay Tribute

Fans thoroughly appeared to enjoy watching the performance. People in the comment section mentioned how much they loved the tribute and how it reminded them of their love for hip-hop. "Back when the art form had soul and flavor. What a treat watching Mr. LL perform "Mr. Good Bar." "1990's 'Mama Said Knock You Out' is one of the reasons why I cannot turn Hip-Hop loose," one person commented. "Two of the cornerstones of hip hop. Rappers around the world owe LL, Rakim and Mr. Marley Marl a gratitude of thanks," another person said. While many acknowledged the lively performance, others couldn't help but notice what appeared to be a dull crowd. "The fact that everybody ain’t on their feet during Rakim’s performance is a disgrace to the culture, this man is a legend," one person said. "There would be no Jay, Nas or Biggie without him."

"The audience didn’t deserve this performance! Everyone shoulda been standing up! I’m disappointed in them. This was a top tier performance! Others should take notes. THISSSSS is how it’s done!!! I woulda lost my damn mind if I was there. Salute to hip hop! The real hip hop!!" another said. Moreover, the BET Hip Hop Awards provided a platform to honor Marley Marl, a producer who left a mark on hip-hop's evolution. This tribute not only celebrated Marley Marl's contributions to hip-hop but also highlighted the importance of acknowledging the pioneers who shaped the genre. What'd you think of the performance? Let us know on HNHH!

